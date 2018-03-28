Curly D by Curly Davenport Now A Certified Leaping Bunny Company

Curly D is recognized as a Leaping Bunny certified company, joining over 600 companies.

-- Curly D by Curly Davenport today announced that Leaping Bunny approved their application for certification. This distinguished recognition will allow Curly D to appear in the online version of Compassionate Shopping Guide found at LeapingBunny.org, as well as their smartphone app and upcoming print publication of Compassionate Shopping Guide joining over 600 certified companies.Becoming Leaping Bunny certified grants Curly D the right to also license the Leaping Bunny Logo. Which Curly D is planning to do so in the future. This is the most trusted cruelty free certification for non-animal tested products. Through this relationship the company will be able to attract an ever growing ethical consumer market.There are many reasons why natural and organic beauty brands elect to become certified with Leaping Bunny. The certification will allow Curly D to build a stronger shopper confidence in their brand. Leaping Bunny certification applies internationally, which helps to give shoppers around the world stronger confidence and trust that all certified companies meet high quality standards.To apply for Leaping Bunny certification a company must sell consumer products that fall under the definition of either cosmetics or household cleaning products. All products must be the company's own label/ brand ranges and not owned by another company. It is required that the company is not an agent, distributor, or manufacturer acting on behalf of a third-party without their express written permission and direct contact details.Curly D by Curly Davenport is 50% U.S. Navy Veteran owned and all products made in the U.S.A., advanced high tech laboratory created without fragrances, animal products, or additives. 100% Paraben free, dye free, and cruelty free.After over five long years of searching for a better solution to bring natural and organic beauty products to the marketplace. Dynamic husband and wife team "Kyle and Cataunya Ransom" created Curly D by Curly Davenport the #1 pure by nature anti-aging skincare beauty brand. Designed for those who want to look ultra fabulous and also use smart to goodness ingredients at the same time.See: