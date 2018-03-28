Earth Code's "Tones From the Middle Distance" Releases Worldwide Today

Fusion band delivers juggernaut of world music, funk, and jazz-rock

Earth Code's new album, "Tones From the Middle Distance" available worldwide

End

-- Longtime fusion powerhouse, Earth Code, has released their newest recording, "Tones From the Middle Distance" on the Zone Tone Music label. It is now available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and wherever digital music is sold."We're very excited about this new music," said the band's co-founder and principal composer, keyboardist, Tom Alexander. "While the influences of our musical heroes, like Weather Report, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, and others can be heard, this is a distinct sound we've cultivated over years of playing. We fuse folk music of many points on the globe with the power of rock, the harmony of jazz and the sophistication of classical with elements of soundtrack music thrown in. Actually, people hear this music almost every day of their lives, but in the context of supporting a visual component like a TV show or film. We present it in performance and in the clear without distraction. And for good measure, it really grooves."Alexander has composed for film, commercials, and performed on countless recordings by other artists. Previous albums he's recorded under his own name include "What's Ahead?" "Flying Against the Times Zones," and most recently, "Overbrook Avenue."The band's co-founder, drummer, Tommy G. Lee, has toured with many national acts including a two year stint with Blood, Sweat and Tears.Bassist, Shawn Saul, who is featured on the album's ten tracks, still collaborates in-studio with the band's founders, but currently performs full time with his own group. Rusty Heck is the band's new live performance bass player.The album has already garnered notable praise, debuting in the number one slot on Portland, Maine's WMPG radio's jazz chart.Longtime Fusion Jazz Author and Historian, Walter Kolosky says, "the fusion produced by Earth Code and my Jazz Rocks Podcast, co-host, Tom Alexander, resides in the highest levels of fusion. Believe me on this and immediately obtain this outstanding album."Ari Kasner of JazzDog writes, "Earth Code…true purveyors of thick grooves, fat beats, and heavy jams — these boys can play some serious lines together. Compositionally, they're sophisticated, soulful and smart, nuanced with unexpected twists and turns that surprise and satisfy, and most importantly, groove."The band has entered the studio to begin work on their next recording.