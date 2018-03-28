 
Businesses welcome for Southern Ocean Chamber After Hours networking April 26

Spring has sprung, celebrate the better weather while networking with professionals hosted by Barlett CPA and the team from Tucker's Tavern on Thursday, April 26 from 5 to 7pm in Beach Haven
 
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce announces their Spring After Hours which will be held April 26, 2018. The regional business organization has been hosting after hours networking with their members for decades, and continues the tradition. In conjunction with  Barlett, CPA, the gathering will feature passed appetizers and cash bar. The event will take place in the private party room at the Tucker's Tavern 101 S West Avenue Beach Haven, NJ

Bartlett CPA is an experienced and successful full service accounting firm located in Ship Bottom, owner Joyce Bartlett will be co sponsoring this event with Tucker's Tavern. The cost is $5 per person with RSVP by 4/25 or $10 at the door. Please bring business cards for networking.

All inquiries and reservations should be directed to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce office by calling 609 494 7211 or via email info@sochamber.com Businesspeople are invited to stop into our Visitor Center to RSVP in person, at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. Do not miss this fantastic opportunity to make contacts and enjoy local specialties, space is limited - RSVP for more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com
