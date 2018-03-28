 
Manufacturers Make their Mark:

"Deciphering Digital Transformation" Educational Summit, May 9, Seattle, WA – Exclusively for Manufacturers
 
 
ORTING, Wash. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- SEATTLE, Wash., - Made for Manufacturers, a collaborative network of manufacturing business experts announced today the upcoming educational summit created specifically for manufacturers to improve their business, "Deciphering Digital Transformation," May 9, in S. Seattle, WA. Digital transformation offers unique opportunities to streamline production, sales and marketing, customer experience, and more. Industry experts will impart best practices and real-world experience guiding manufacturers to jump start their digital transformation strategy, mapping back to organizational ROI. The one-day event will focus on turning vague concepts into immediately executable actions and is well suited for executives, marketers, sales, operations, and production leaders.

"Organizations are scrambling to remain viable and competitive amidst the digital transformation era. With the barriers for competition shrinking and customer expectations rising, the playing field has changed," says Paul Ausserer, CEO of Marquis Data. "Gone are the days of simply having a better product or service. Customers expect much more today and digital transformation provides tools necessary to compete and innovate. This summit will equip manufacturing leaders to improve both their businesses and their customers' experiences."

The "Deciphering Digital Transformation" summit will include topics well-suited for business executives, marketing and sales, and production and operation leaders. Each presentation will provide key take-aways driving tangible, executable results specific to manufacturers.

Agenda topics include:

·       Keynote: The Digital Transformation Opportunity, Paul Ausserer, CEO, Marquis Data

·       Marketing for Manufacturers in a Digital World, Jessica Harding, President, Keenspace

·       Organizing Your Commercial Engine – Digitally, Chip Burnham & Brian Kent, Co-Founders, Fairmont Concepts

·       Industrial Connected Systems, Peter Bourne, CEO, Bright Wolf

·       Real World Experience (Digital Analytics), with Tableau

"There's so much opportunity for manufacturers to take advantage of digital transformation, many just don't know where to start," says Chip Burnham, founder of Fairmont Concepts. "The MFM team created this summit to help take definitive action. This summit takes topics that feel complex and boils them down into actionable insights that are ideal for manufacturers."

The event will take place at the Embassy Suites, in south Seattle, May 9th, from 10 am – 3 pm with a catered lunch, happy hour included, and free parking. Registration is $35, and available online at www.madeformanufacturers.

Embassy Suites

15920 West Valley Highway

Seattle, WA 98188

About Made for Manufacturers (MFM)

Made for Manufacturers is a collaboration of organizations committed to the development of manufacturing businesses. Subject matter experts with a wide range of competencies deliver non-commercial, educational content for manufacturers. MFM presents on various topics to help manufacturing organizations grow their business. www.madeformanufacturers.com

Media Contact
Jessica Harding
***@keenspacemarketing.com
2067711655
