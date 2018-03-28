News By Tag
Manufacturers Make their Mark:
"Deciphering Digital Transformation" Educational Summit, May 9, Seattle, WA – Exclusively for Manufacturers
"Organizations are scrambling to remain viable and competitive amidst the digital transformation era. With the barriers for competition shrinking and customer expectations rising, the playing field has changed," says Paul Ausserer, CEO of Marquis Data. "Gone are the days of simply having a better product or service. Customers expect much more today and digital transformation provides tools necessary to compete and innovate. This summit will equip manufacturing leaders to improve both their businesses and their customers' experiences."
The "Deciphering Digital Transformation"
Agenda topics include:
· Keynote: The Digital Transformation Opportunity, Paul Ausserer, CEO, Marquis Data
· Marketing for Manufacturers in a Digital World, Jessica Harding, President, Keenspace
· Organizing Your Commercial Engine – Digitally, Chip Burnham & Brian Kent, Co-Founders, Fairmont Concepts
· Industrial Connected Systems, Peter Bourne, CEO, Bright Wolf
· Real World Experience (Digital Analytics), with Tableau
"There's so much opportunity for manufacturers to take advantage of digital transformation, many just don't know where to start," says Chip Burnham, founder of Fairmont Concepts. "The MFM team created this summit to help take definitive action. This summit takes topics that feel complex and boils them down into actionable insights that are ideal for manufacturers."
The event will take place at the Embassy Suites, in south Seattle, May 9th, from 10 am – 3 pm with a catered lunch, happy hour included, and free parking. Registration is $35, and available online at www.madeformanufacturers.
Embassy Suites
15920 West Valley Highway
Seattle, WA 98188
About Made for Manufacturers (MFM)
Made for Manufacturers is a collaboration of organizations committed to the development of manufacturing businesses. Subject matter experts with a wide range of competencies deliver non-commercial, educational content for manufacturers. MFM presents on various topics to help manufacturing organizations grow their business. www.madeformanufacturers.com
Media Contact
Jessica Harding
***@keenspacemarketing.com
2067711655
