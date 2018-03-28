Global Link Opens for Business in Philadelphia

World's Most Trusted Translation Service Provider Opens a Location in Philadelphia

-- Global Link Language Services, Inc., the most trusted privately held translation services provider, announced today the opening of its newest location in Los Angeles.The city of Philadelphia is home to a growing and diverse set of industries, such as life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, technology, education and many emerging start-ups. It is headquarters to fourteen of the Fortune 500 companies, boasting leading organizations such as Comcast, Dupount, Airgas, Campbell Soup, Universal Health Services and many more. Philadelphia accounts for a big chunk of Pennsylvania's growing economy.According to Global Link's Managing Director Melissa Letteri, "We are excited to provide translation and communication services to this diverse market. We already have established partnerships and large client pool in the Philadelphia market, providing translation services to many well-known brands. With our background and expertise as a translation services provider, Global Link is a perfect fit for the State of Pennsylvania market."The contact information for Global Link Los Angeles is as follows:117 South 11StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107Tel. 877-451-6655info@LanguageTranslate.comWith over 22 years as one of the most trusted translation services provider, Global Link offers a full range of services in over 100 languages. Our clients range from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies around the world. With a vast global network of linguists and subject-area experts, Global Link has been certified as United States Government contractor for the past 15 years and holds contracts with many states, as well as being certified as a supplier diversity vendor (SDO). Global Link is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and has operations in most regions of the country, please visit our website at www.LanguageTranslate.com.