 
News By Tag
* Translation Services
* Web Localization
* Interpreting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
March 2018
31302928


Global Link Opens for Business in Philadelphia

World's Most Trusted Translation Service Provider Opens a Location in Philadelphia
 
 
Global Link_grey_language_services-RBG-square-larg
Global Link_grey_language_services-RBG-square-larg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Translation Services
Web Localization
Interpreting

Industry:
Business

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Companies

PHILADELPHIA - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Global Link Language Services, Inc., the most trusted privately held translation services provider, announced today the opening of its newest location in Los Angeles.

The city of Philadelphia is home to a growing and diverse set of industries, such as life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, technology, education and many emerging start-ups.  It is headquarters to fourteen of the Fortune 500 companies, boasting leading organizations such as Comcast, Dupount, Airgas, Campbell Soup, Universal Health Services and many more.  Philadelphia accounts for a big chunk of Pennsylvania's growing economy.

According to Global Link's Managing Director Melissa Letteri,  "We are excited to provide translation and communication services to this diverse market.  We already have established partnerships and large client pool in the Philadelphia market, providing translation services to many well-known brands.  With our background and expertise as a translation services provider, Global Link is a perfect fit for the State of Pennsylvania market."

The contact information for Global Link Los Angeles is as follows:

Global Link Language Services, Inc.

117 South 11th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Tel. 877-451-6655

info@LanguageTranslate.com

www.LanguageTranslate.com (http://www.LanguageTranslate.com)

About Global Link
With over 22 years as one of the most trusted translation services provider, Global Link offers a full range of services in over 100 languages.  Our clients range from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies around the world.  With a vast global network of linguists and subject-area experts, Global Link has been certified as United States Government contractor for the past 15 years and holds contracts with many states, as well as being certified as a supplier diversity vendor (SDO). Global Link is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and has operations in most regions of the country, please visit our website at www.LanguageTranslate.com.

Media Contact
Anthony Federico
***@languagetranslate.com
3392272240
End
Source:
Email:***@languagetranslate.com
Posted By:***@languagetranslate.com Email Verified
Tags:Translation Services, Web Localization, Interpreting
Industry:Business
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Global Link Language Services, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share