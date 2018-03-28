 
News By Tag
* Adrienne Nicole
* Mwbe
* Diversity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
March 2018
31302928


Adrienne Nicole Selected as the Face of NYC Mayor's Office Minority/Woman Owned Business Campaign

Emmy Nominated Producer Remixes Life to Cope with Health Diagnosis
 
 
Adrienne Nicole, CEO of ANP
Adrienne Nicole, CEO of ANP
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Adrienne Nicole
Mwbe
Diversity

Industry:
Business

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

NEW YORK - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Adrienne Nicole faced a major decision a few years ago and launched her own business to manage her career and her Lupus diagnosis. That decision has paid off in dividends since. The NYC's Mayor's Office of MWBEs chose her company, Adrienne Nicole Productions, to be one of 7 businesses featured in its 2018 campaign. Mayor Bill de Blasio has charged the City of New York to award $16 billion in MWBE contracts by 2025. Adrienne's image can be seen on NYC subways, bus shelters and on TV (https://youtu.be/iX3XCxzv7ak) across the City.

Throughout her 15-year television and digital career, Adrienne has been nominated for an Emmy, won a Communicator Award and has been recognized for telling genuine and thought provoking stories. Her work with the City includes producing video content and photography for NYC Emergency Management, the Commission on Human Rights, the Department of Consumer Affairs and several other agencies.

Adrienne's producing career started in news, and shifted to producing entertainment and lifestyle content for several major cable networks. While in her last full-time position, stress on the job and at home triggered her first Lupus flare. After getting this life changing diagnosis, she was faced with making a major career decision. Adrienne chose a better quality of life over her 9 to 5, but instead of giving up her craft, she pivoted and started her own business.

"I created a path where I could fulfill my passion for producing accurate and relatable video content for minorities and women, and manage my health at the same time," says Adrienne Nicole.

New York City and New York are consistent clients, but Adrienne has also produced video content for Walmart, Ford, MTV and a host of other brands and networks. She is honored to be the face of the NYC Mayor's Office of MWBEs Campaign and encourages any company owner, who qualifies, to get certified. Take advantage of the $16 billion dollar roundtable; she's holding a seat for you.

ANP is an award winning video production company specializing in producing genuine and believable stories for healthcare, social media, government agencies, and the multicultural market. ANP shoots, edits, produces, directs, creates motion graphics, animation, and more. Adrienne Nicole is available for speaking engagements.

To schedule an interview with Adrienne Nicole, contact Karen Taylor Bass, TaylorMade Media, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061. For more information about ANP's award winning production services including: producing commercials, directing, casting and photography, visit their website ProducedbyANP.com.

Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
kt@taylormademediapr.com
917-509-3061
End
Source:Adrienne Nicole
Email:***@taylormademediapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Adrienne Nicole, Mwbe, Diversity
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Brand New Mommy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share