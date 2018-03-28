News By Tag
Adrienne Nicole Selected as the Face of NYC Mayor's Office Minority/Woman Owned Business Campaign
Emmy Nominated Producer Remixes Life to Cope with Health Diagnosis
Throughout her 15-year television and digital career, Adrienne has been nominated for an Emmy, won a Communicator Award and has been recognized for telling genuine and thought provoking stories. Her work with the City includes producing video content and photography for NYC Emergency Management, the Commission on Human Rights, the Department of Consumer Affairs and several other agencies.
Adrienne's producing career started in news, and shifted to producing entertainment and lifestyle content for several major cable networks. While in her last full-time position, stress on the job and at home triggered her first Lupus flare. After getting this life changing diagnosis, she was faced with making a major career decision. Adrienne chose a better quality of life over her 9 to 5, but instead of giving up her craft, she pivoted and started her own business.
"I created a path where I could fulfill my passion for producing accurate and relatable video content for minorities and women, and manage my health at the same time," says Adrienne Nicole.
New York City and New York are consistent clients, but Adrienne has also produced video content for Walmart, Ford, MTV and a host of other brands and networks. She is honored to be the face of the NYC Mayor's Office of MWBEs Campaign and encourages any company owner, who qualifies, to get certified. Take advantage of the $16 billion dollar roundtable; she's holding a seat for you.
ANP is an award winning video production company specializing in producing genuine and believable stories for healthcare, social media, government agencies, and the multicultural market. ANP shoots, edits, produces, directs, creates motion graphics, animation, and more. Adrienne Nicole is available for speaking engagements.
To schedule an interview with Adrienne Nicole, contact Karen Taylor Bass, TaylorMade Media, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061. For more information about ANP's award winning production services including: producing commercials, directing, casting and photography, visit their website ProducedbyANP.com.
Karen Taylor Bass
kt@taylormademediapr.com
917-509-3061
