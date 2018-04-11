News By Tag
Two Parcels of Land Sold to Flagler County for Future Library
Share this: Two Flagler County parcels of land have been sold to the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners for $906,800. #FlaglerCounty
"The parcels were owned by Oare Associates LLC but were not on the market," said Margaret Sheehan Jones. "I reached out to them to see if they were interested in selling, they were, and I believe it was a smart buy for Flagler County," she added. Oare Associates LLC owns several hundred acres in Flagler County and Margaret is the broker for the trust.
One parcel (11-12-30-2275-
For more information on this and other commercial properties available in Flagler County, please contact Margaret Sheehan Jones at 386-931-0488 or margaret@margaretsheehan.com.
About Margaret Sheehan Jones
Margaret Sheehan Jones is a trained and licensed realtor working exclusively in the Flagler and Volusia Counties in East-Central Florida. Her territory encompasses cities and towns in St. Johns, Volusia, and Flagler Counties, which boast some of the best Florida commercial and residential real estate for sale in Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, Ormond by the Sea, Bunnell, St. Augustine and Flagler Beach. A CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. The CCIM designation is earned after successfully completing a designation process that ensures CCIMs are proficient not only in theory, but also in practice.
About Parkside Realty Group
ParkSide Realty Group opened their doors in 2010 and have 20 real estate agents on staff, including a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Each agent has their own area of expertise in the Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell area. All are Flagler County residents, and many grew up in the area or have been locals for 10 years or more.
Parkside Realty Group is located at 145 City Place, Suite 104, Palm Coast, FL. They can be reached at 386-693-4804 or online at http://www.palmcoasthomesforsale.net Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Parkside Realty Group
***@margaretsheehan.com
