Extang Truck Bed Covers Named Official Sponsor for 2018 Carlisle Events Season
Made in the U.S.A. Products Available at Carlisle Auto Shows
Extang, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, offers folding, rolling and snapping bed covers as well as accessories available to the light truck market. Their history at Carlisle includes longtime midway partners for Ford and Truck weekend, often visiting with and representing products from their sister company, BedRug. This year's visit comes with the backing and support of their parent company, Truck Hero, Inc. and now as Carlisle Event's Official Performance Parts Installer, A&A Auto Stores.
Summer events at Carlisle welcome tens of thousands of guests, with nearly as many registered vehicles. Trucks are a significant percentage of registered vehicles at events like Carlisle's Ford, Chevrolet and Chrysler Nationals. The Truck Nationals event, where Extang will see a full truck showfield, plays host to nearly two thousand trucks and a significant presence of manufacture and retail vendors as well. Additionally, many of the show cars on those fields come to town under tow by…you guessed it, trucks! This makes Carlisle the perfect home for Extang in 2018 and beyond.
"Extang is excited to be a sponsor with Carlisle Events this summer" noted Steve Kelley, VP of Sales. "I've always loved the atmosphere that Carlisle Events creates and the enthusiasts really seem to enjoy talking with our factory sales staff. Partnered with the A&A Auto Stores, we'll have some great deals too!"
"Extang has supported Carlisle Events for nearly two decades," noted event manager Ed Scholly. "I have personally worked with their staff for charity truck builds and projects with SEMA's Light Truck Accessory Alliance. I have also used their products on my own vehicles and have always been satisfied with the quality of Extang's covers," continued Scholly. "Truck owners attending shows at Carlisle will have an opportunity to not only secure products but see them installed at the event." concluded Scholly.
Carlisle Event's season at the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds opens with Spring Carlisle on April 18. Details on the season can be found via social media and www.CarlisleEvents.com. There, guests can get info on the shows, buy tickets, register for an event or make appointments for on-site installs.
