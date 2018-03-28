 
Autismazing.org announces its first college, career and entrepreneurship grant application

 
 
NEW BERN, N.C. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- In recognition of World Autism Awareness Day, Autismazing Corporation (Autismazing.org) announced its first "Amazing Futures Grant" application which focuses on providing financial support to young adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The purpose of the grants is to help autistic individuals from 13 to 30 years old achieve their goals related to college, career or entrepreneurship.

"Like my fellow founding board members, I feel the current lack of opportunities for young adults with autism is unacceptable. Our first grant is a very small step in a direction toward large-scale change," said Deborah Kania, president, Autismazing.org.

Kania said, "According to research, youth with ASD are less likely than any other disability category to be employed and only about one-third attend college versus their non-ASD peers. A vast majority of adults on the autism spectrum live at home with parents. Our higher education institutions, workplaces and communities are missing out on very valuable talents and skills."

The Amazing Futures Grants, up to $1,000 per grant period, are for services, technology or other items that are not covered or reimbursed by insurance or other providers. Applications are now being accepted until midnight (PST) June 1, 2018. Awardees will be notified by August 1, 2018.

Amazing Futures grants are provided to those (U.S. Citizens) who intend to use or have used funds for higher education, job training, job placement, or entrepreneurship (business) needs. Possible uses of grant funds include:

   •    Education - Tuition, training fees and/ or educationally-related services (e.g., tutoring, transportation, housing) costs
   •    Therapy services
   •    Technology - computer, devices, software
   •    Books/Materials
   •    Membership/Conference fees; and related costs
   •    Kickstarter funding to start or grow business
   •    Work-related tools, clothing, equipment

Go to this web page: http://www.autismazing.org/grants for more information and to apply.

About Autismazing.org

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a medical condition that affects the brain (neurological) in approximately 3.5 million people in the U.S. While a person may have a normal physical appearance, autism affects behavior. Autism can make it difficult for a person to interact socially.

Autismazing.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation with a mission to improve higher education, employment and business opportunities for young adults 13-30 years of age on the autism spectrum through financial support, programs and other initiatives. For more information visit: www.autismazing.org

Media Contact
Deborah Kania
Autismazing.org
***@autismazing.org
2526316786
