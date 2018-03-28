News By Tag
Autismazing.org announces its first college, career and entrepreneurship grant application
"Like my fellow founding board members, I feel the current lack of opportunities for young adults with autism is unacceptable. Our first grant is a very small step in a direction toward large-scale change," said Deborah Kania, president, Autismazing.org.
Kania said, "According to research, youth with ASD are less likely than any other disability category to be employed and only about one-third attend college versus their non-ASD peers. A vast majority of adults on the autism spectrum live at home with parents. Our higher education institutions, workplaces and communities are missing out on very valuable talents and skills."
The Amazing Futures Grants, up to $1,000 per grant period, are for services, technology or other items that are not covered or reimbursed by insurance or other providers. Applications are now being accepted until midnight (PST) June 1, 2018. Awardees will be notified by August 1, 2018.
Amazing Futures grants are provided to those (U.S. Citizens) who intend to use or have used funds for higher education, job training, job placement, or entrepreneurship (business) needs. Possible uses of grant funds include:
• Education - Tuition, training fees and/ or educationally-
• Therapy services
• Technology - computer, devices, software
• Books/
• Membership/
• Kickstarter funding to start or grow business
• Work-related tools, clothing, equipment
Go to this web page: http://www.autismazing.org/
About Autismazing.org
Autism Spectrum Disorder is a medical condition that affects the brain (neurological)
Autismazing.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation with a mission to improve higher education, employment and business opportunities for young adults 13-30 years of age on the autism spectrum through financial support, programs and other initiatives. For more information visit: www.autismazing.org
Media Contact
Deborah Kania
Autismazing.org
***@autismazing.org
2526316786
