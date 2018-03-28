News By Tag
Honey Shine, Inc's "Hats Off Luncheon" Make Camp Dreams Come True For Girls
The Sixteenth Annual Features Celebrity Guests, Live Auction, and Fashion Show on May 4th.
TV celebrity anchor, Louis Aguirre adds excitement to this year's Hats Off Luncheon, serving as host and event announcer. The Runway Show puts the spotlight on eight Honey Bugs, girls selected based on merit and given the opportunity to model during the event. Male and female guests will arrive dressed in their chicest outfits and showcase their best hats. They get to strut their stuff on the red carpet. Which hat will be a crown favorite this year?
"All our participating Honey Bugs receive the full VIP treatment," said Honey Shine Founder, Tracy Wilson Mourning. "This comes complete with an overnight stay at the Hilton Miami Downtown Hotel along with hair, make-up and modeling lessons by Urban Reflections."
"Our six-week Honey Shine summer camp provides everything for the girls," said Tracy. The day camp includes meals, books, supplies, t-shirts, swim suits, character development workshops, college prep classes, digital literacy, physical fitness, nutrition and therapy sessions. Campers also receive lessons in swimming, music, theatre and robotics.
"We're thrilled to report that The Hats Off Luncheon has funded over 1,500 Camp Honey Shine participants since 2005! This year's goal is to raise over $300,000." Tickets are currently on sale at https://one.bidpal.net/
To become a Corporate Partner or a Circle of Influence sponsor, call (305) 854-2444 or email wellis@honeyshine.org. Hilton Miami Downtown Hotel is located at 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132 (https://maps.google.com/?
About Honey Shine, Inc.
Honey Shine, Inc. is a not for profit organization dedicated to fostering positive ideals through its mentorship programs, which encourages the balance of mind, body and soul in girls and women to enlighten their paths and empower their futures. Honey Shine, Inc. currently has programs in six (6) elementary and high schools in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, with expansion scheduled in 2019.
