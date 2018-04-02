 
April 2018





APM Public Relations Signs Intl. Recording Artist & Jazz Pianist Extraordinaire William Green

Jazz Great William Green Chooses Atlanta Publicist & Prepares to Release New Album Summer 2018
 
 
William Green/Photo Credit: Angela P Moore Photography
William Green/Photo Credit: Angela P Moore Photography
 
ATLANTA - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- APM Public Relations, an Atlanta-based full service public relations and communications firm, is proud to announce the signing of international Creative Musical Artist and recording artist, William Green, to a public relations & booking management agreement. Green has brought APM Public Relations onboard to execute worldwide representation and to launch publicity and media relations campaigns to maximize his brand value to the fullest potential.  Green, an extraordinary talented artist, says, "I chose to work with APM Public Relations because Angela P. Moore, was highly-recommended by a professional in the entertainment industry. Her integrity and work ethics are priceless, and she can get the job done," says Green. "I'm looking forward to Angela accomplishing great things with Magic Dream Music and my brand for years to come.

A full-time musician, composer, songwriter and producer, Green is passionate about his piano, and he puts his heart and soul into his performances. He delivers funky, upbeat, soulful and contemporary jazz sounds.  He possesses one of those rare, "instant classic" voices -- forceful, yet gentle.  Green's music is beautiful, lyrically refreshing, vocally and melodically unique, timeless, rich and jazzy. His previous three albums, possessed an exceptionally well-composed body of original songs, written and produced by Green.  "I pride myself on creating timeless music that can be shared with the world for a lifetime. It's important to me to create timeless music because of recognizing the lack of musical integrity that now exists in the music industry," says Green. He has written and produced for numerous artists.

Green has showcased his charismatic charm and keyboard mastery with audiences around the world (Japan, Europe, Africa), while performing nationally with acclaimed artists such as Boney James, Tom Brown, Earl Klugh, Mindi Abair, Peabo Bryson, Cameo, Valerie Simpson, Kenny Lattimore, Melba Moore, Jennifer Holiday, Jean Carne, the sons of Otis Redding (military tour), BB King All-Star Band and Curtis Mayfield.  He also had the privilege of appearing with Susan Tedeschi as the opening act for the Rolling Stones; opened for Spyro Gyra and The Yellow Jackets.  Green was selected as one of the performing artists at the 2010 Atlanta Jazz Festival.  In addition, he was co-host of the 2010 Atlanta Jazz Festival Session. He has performed with his own band, The Magic Dream Band at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre and numerous venues in the Atlanta jazz circuit to include The Velvet Note, St. James Live, Riley's on the Square, Cafe 290, Sambucca Jazz Club, Sweet Georgia Juke Joint, Kim Water's Jazz Club, Kat's Cafe, Arizona's and many others. Green has also served as a Guest Co-host and On Air Announcer, alongside Atlanta's Jazz WCLK 91.9 Radio Personality Riva Blue, soliciting contributions from the listeners for nearly two years.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, the extraordinaire pianist/singer/songwriter grew up with music all around him.  "As a child growing up, I listened to Gospel, Pop, Soul and Jazz music. My parents didn't play music, but they allowed me to play music," says Green. "Some of my influences include Herbie Hancock, George Duke, Joe Sample, Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones."

Green's love affair with the piano was obvious at an early age. "I'm passionate about the piano because it provides me a mental and emotional outlet to express my feelings regarding life.  I'm passionate about music because of how it affects the people I perform to, as well as myself.

The son of a Baptist Minister and a mother who sang background for Mahalia Jackson, Green and his five siblings would re-create the entire church service around the family piano, where he would act as the music director. "I knew when I was 11 or 12-years-old that I wanted to be a professional musician.  I started playing the piano when I was 7-years-old. My family had a piano. The piano was purchased for the enjoyment of the family. However, I was the only person in the family that gravitated to the piano.  My mom and her sisters use to sing background for Mahalia Jackson. My mother was a significant influence in me learning how to play the piano," says Green. He also plays the electric bass and Hammond B3 Organ.

He added, "I played throughout high school and college. I learned by ear on my own. Then, I took piano lessons while in grammar school.  Once I attended high school, I then learned music theory and composition. Once I entered college, I learned how to musically perform... Green graduated from Chicago Vocational High, where he learned how to read, write and compose music. He later furthered his education at Morehouse College and Georgia State University majoring in Commercial Music.

Green's impressive artistry has afforded him the opportunity to write and produce three CDs: his debut CD, "Magic Dream" (2004), "Green Valley" (2006), and "Music 4 Life" (2010).  The sophomore CD, "Green Valley", featured multi-Grammy, award-winning Jazz artist Boney James on the track, "Lakeshore Drive".  Green will release his fourth Cd, "Mind Rush", this summer (Magic Dream Records). Fans can expect a combination of contemporary jazz, soul and Gospel mixed to provide music that is motivating for the mind, body and soul. Both motivational and inspiring songs are on the album.  "My music is a combination of Jazz and Soul," he says.

Stay tuned -- William Green is coming to a city near you...

For more information, visit William Green's website at https://www.williamgreenmusic.com (http://www.deelucasonline.com).

To check out his performance, https://youtu.be/mXRQS1awasg.



To check out his single, "Street Preacher", https://youtu.be/WRZ2TucqhJ0

Green's music is available to purchase @ www.cdbaby.com, www.amazon.com and many other digital outlets.

About APM Public Relations

APM Public Relations, an Atlanta-based full service Public Relations and Communications agency is dedicated to creating global demand for talented musicians through strategic marketing & strong execution. Sheprovides EntertainmentPublicity (music, film, sports, and lifestyle), Communications, Social Media Marketing, Media Relations and Event Planning. PR Strategist Angela P. Moore has 20 years experience in public relations with services ranging in creating customized Public Relations Campaigns, Media Kits, nationwide Listening Party Tours, Red Carpet Management, Publicity Strategies, Social Media Marketing and PR Counsel.

For additional information, interviews and booking requests contact:
Angela P. Moore
angieprbiz(at)gmail(dot)com
770-733-2600

Media Contact
APM Public Relations
Angela P. Moore
***@gmail.com
770-733-2600
Page Updated Last on: Apr 02, 2018
