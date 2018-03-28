News By Tag
xyzReptiles Restocking New Lizards For Sale in March
xyzReptiles will be restocking baby black and white tegus and baby savannah monitors for sale starting in March. Quantities of these popular reptile pet lizards will be limited and sold on a first come first serve basis.
The owners of xyzReptiles have been working hard to bring rare new reptile morphs to the market and have also been making sure that the proper dietary and heating requirements have been met for every baby lizard that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper housing is the first step in ensuring these beautiful baby lizards will feed and thrive as they await to be delivered to their new homes.
"We are so happy to see these beautiful baby lizards back in stock after almost a year.", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "These brightly colored reptiles are a true joy to work with and the hardest part is keeping our staff from wanting to take most of these cute little babies home".
Savannah Monitors
