 
News By Tag
* Lizards For Sale
* Reptiles For Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palmetto
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
March 2018
31302928

xyzReptiles Restocking New Lizards For Sale in March

xyzReptiles will be restocking baby black and white tegus and baby savannah monitors for sale starting in March. Quantities of these popular reptile pet lizards will be limited and sold on a first come first serve basis.
 
 
savannah monitor 4
savannah monitor 4
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lizards For Sale
Reptiles For Sale

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Palmetto - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

PALMETTO, Fla. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- One of Online Reptile Retail's most diverse sites is ready to offer their customers a healthy supply of captive born baby Argentine black and white tegus as well as farm raised captive baby savannah monitor lizards. These fantastic little lizards are seasonal and become available only once a year in March. These unique lizards can be kept in a small terrarium for the first six months of their growth period and then move into larger indoor or outdoor enclosures depending on the owners local temperatures.

The owners of xyzReptiles have been working hard to bring rare new reptile morphs to the market and have also been making sure that the proper dietary and heating requirements have been met for every baby lizard that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper housing is the first step in ensuring these beautiful baby lizards will feed and thrive as they await to be delivered to their new homes.

"We are so happy to see these beautiful baby lizards back in stock after almost a year.", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "These brightly colored reptiles are a true joy to work with and the hardest part is keeping our staff from wanting to take most of these cute little babies home".

Savannah Monitors (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/product/baby-savannah-monitor/) are found in Sub-Saharan Africa and can grow to an adult size of thirty inches on a well balanced diet of canned monitor food, boiled eggs, insects and live or frozen thawed rodents. Argentine Black and White Tegus are found in Argentina and currently in the wilderness of Homestead Florida. They can grow to an adult size of up to forty inches on a mixed diet of veggies, fruit and most things a monitor would eat.

Media Contact
Amir Soleymani
ranking@xyzreptiles.com
End
Source:
Email:***@xyzreptiles.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
xyzReptiles PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share