SBS Consulting Pte Ltd, a Company Registration Services firm, Wins Singapore 500 Enterprise Award
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd has won the Singapore 500 Enterprise Award which recognizes prominent SMEs in Singapore that upholds best practices to render quality services.
Mr. Vishal Ojha, the CEO of SBS said, "It is an honor to be counted as one of the best and be rewarded for it. The award means a lot to all of us at the company."
The coveted award covers Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from various industries including those offering corporate services in Singapore. A high-profile award committee handpicks the winners for demonstrating qualities in entrepreneurship, sustainability, and corporate growth.
The Singapore 500 Enterprise Award is a much sought-after endorsement of the positive impact that the pro-customer attitude brings to the industry. The award highlights the SMEs that have adopted the sustainable business model to pursue the quality objectives and to build their brand and business.
The panel assesses the SMEs quantitatively and qualitatively for their impact in their respective industries. It also reviews their operational practices and service standards for grading them.
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a trusted provider of corporate services.
• The local and foreign entrepreneurs and corporates seek its Singapore company registration services to set up new businesses.
• SBS' bookkeeping and accounting services in Singapore allow its clients to get a grip on their business' finances.
• The firm also offers corporate secretarial services to Singapore businesses and ensures their statutory compliance and corporate governance.
Ms. Meenakshi Agarwal, one of the directors of SBS said, "This prestigious award is a great morale booster to businesses striving to improve service standards and achieve better customer satisfaction."
About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:
SBS Consulting is a corporate services provider most popular with the small business owners. It renders affordable services like company registration accounting, bookkeeping, GST registration and filing, XBRL filing, etc.
Contact Info:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
Visit: https://www.sbsgroup.com.sg/
High Street Centre,
#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,
179094 - Singapore
Phone: +65-6536 0036
Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg
Media Contact
SBS Consulting Pte. Ltd
info@sbsgroup.com.sg
+65 65360036
