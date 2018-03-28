 
Ecosmob Announce Softswitch Solution With Cutting Edge Technologies for VoIP Service Providers

Ecosmob Technologies, one of the leading Softswitch solution providers is focused on developing scalable, high-quality and cost-efficient VoIP softswitch solutions for telecom industries worldwide.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Ecosmob announce a newly iterated softswitch solution with cutting edge technologies for VoIP Service Providers across the world. This new version meets virtually all needs of telecom carriers and helps them improve revenues as well as customer experiences.

Ecosmob, the Ahmedabad based globally recognized VoIP solutions provider, announced a new iteration of class 4 softswitch solution and integrated class 5 softswitchwith cutting edge technologies for global telecom and VoIP service providers keeping in view their evolving needs.

Speaking on the occasion he elaborated that the VoIP softswitch (https://www.ecosmob.com/class4softswitchsolution/) is available as a customizable white label solution purely embodying class 4 softswitch for wholesale intercontinental VoIP telecom services and integrated class 5 softswitch for those VoIP service providers who wish to address the retail segment as well. Class 5 softswitch is available as a stand alone unit too for VoIP resellers and service providers. Supreme ease of use, seamless cross border calls, higher security and web browser based controls are but a few of the features of the improved softswitch solutions for global telecom services from one of the most experienced and recommended VoIP softswitch developers. Ecosmob, he said, leverages the power of open source Asterisk, FreeSwitch and WebRTC along with elements taken from OpenSips and Kamailio, all of which serve to enhance functionalities, do away with bottlenecks and, ultimately, increase brand image of the service provider.

The company has been focusing of late on incorporation of AI technologies into its solutions for VoIP services. As such AI touches virtually all features and results in better operation resulting from machine learning. Intelligent call routing, LNP & MNP Routing and geographic as well as non-geographic routing just got better due to this reasons. By making use of intelligent traffic volumes, the software helps service providers implement strategic decisions that will ultimately enhance customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. What goes on behind the scenes makes a difference to user experience and performance of the network and Ecosmob's specialization in softswitches delivers results that serve the increasing loads on VoIP networks along with the need for interoperability and security that are well integrated with SBC forming part of the solution. Customers need not look for different packages and worry about integrating them. Ecosmob delivers a well integrated package backed by superb service and support.

Ecosmob has already started receiving serious inquiries from globally reputed telecom services and welcomes VoIP service providers to get in touch with them for more information. They may be contacted by phone on 1 303 997 3139, email sales@ecosmob.comor via website https://www.ecosmob.com.

407 Queensbridge Rd., #1018 Arlington, TX 76014
***@ecosmob.com
