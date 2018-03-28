News By Tag
Ecosmob Announce Softswitch Solution With Cutting Edge Technologies for VoIP Service Providers
Ecosmob Technologies, one of the leading Softswitch solution providers is focused on developing scalable, high-quality and cost-efficient VoIP softswitch solutions for telecom industries worldwide.
Ecosmob, the Ahmedabad based globally recognized VoIP solutions provider, announced a new iteration of class 4 softswitch solution and integrated class 5 softswitchwith cutting edge technologies for global telecom and VoIP service providers keeping in view their evolving needs.
Speaking on the occasion he elaborated that the VoIP softswitch
The company has been focusing of late on incorporation of AI technologies into its solutions for VoIP services. As such AI touches virtually all features and results in better operation resulting from machine learning. Intelligent call routing, LNP & MNP Routing and geographic as well as non-geographic routing just got better due to this reasons. By making use of intelligent traffic volumes, the software helps service providers implement strategic decisions that will ultimately enhance customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. What goes on behind the scenes makes a difference to user experience and performance of the network and Ecosmob's specialization in softswitches delivers results that serve the increasing loads on VoIP networks along with the need for interoperability and security that are well integrated with SBC forming part of the solution. Customers need not look for different packages and worry about integrating them. Ecosmob delivers a well integrated package backed by superb service and support.
Ecosmob has already started receiving serious inquiries from globally reputed telecom services and welcomes VoIP service providers to get in touch with them for more information. They may be contacted by phone on 1 303 997 3139, email sales@ecosmob.comor via website https://www.ecosmob.com.
407 Queensbridge Rd., #1018 Arlington, TX 76014
sales@ecosmob.com
