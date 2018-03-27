News By Tag
St. James's Place Wealth Management Asia extends partnership with British Chamber of Commerce
The latest iteration of the partnership focuses on the Chamber's notable Leaders in Business Lunch series, where leading business figures are invited to share their knowledge and experience with Chamber members and guests in a high calibre event. New for 2018, St. James's Place will also be providing their expertise in a series of four workshop events under the umbrella of their Select Investors brand.
Joel Carpenter, Head of Marketing, Asia for St. James's Place, commented "St. James's Place is delighted to extend our partnership with the British Chamber of Commerce here in Singapore. As our business grows in Asia it is important that we continue to build strong relationships with well-respected organisations that will help us increase awareness of the St. James's Place brand and closely connect with the communities that we serve. We are greatly looking forward to working more closely with Chamber and their excellent team."
For information on the Chamber's activities, membership or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.britcham.org.sg or contact lucy@britcham.org.sg.
About the British Chamber of Commerce:
The British Chamber of Commerce Singapore (BritCham) is one of the country's leading business networks, open to all nationalities. The Chamber network is an engaged and dynamic business community of over 3,600 executives representing almost 400 companies. We organise over 80 events a year offering frequent and diverse opportunities for networking and exchange as well as providing connections, insights and information for businesses, focusing on delivering quality support to our growing membership base. For further information visit http://www.britcham.org.sg.
Media Contact
Lucy Haydon
***@britcham.org.sg
62223552
