The Little Prince Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary
The most-translated non-religious book in the world expands on its unique tradition of giving through new charitable activities, merchandise, and special events!
Pioneering aviator, best-selling writer and humanist, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote The Little Prince in 1943. Long considered one of the greatest pieces of French literature ever written and voted as "The Best Book of the 20thCentury" in France, The Little Prince also has a very special American connection. The book was written in the United States, while Saint-Exupéry was in exile and living in New York City. To date, the book has sold over 200 million copies and has reached more than 500 million readers around the world. In the US, 100,000 additional copies of The Little Princeare sold every year. A special 75thAnniversary edition of the book is available for pre-order now on Amazon and goes on sale in October.
The story is inspired by Saint-Exupéry's own experience of being a pilot stranded in the Sahara desert in the 1930s after a long-distance race. He originally wrote the book for young children, but it resonated with readers of all ages through its messages of respect for humanity, friendship, authenticity, and charity.
A true cultural phenomenon, millions of fans are also experiencing The Little Prince in ways the author could have only imagined with visits to the theme park in France, the museum in Japan, and the flagship store in Paris. The Little Prince movie has been seen by 32 million viewers in theaters and 30 million on Netflix. A robust social media presence is driven by more than 10 million Facebook followers and 4 million views on the official YouTube channel.
"It's incredible to see how many people adore The Little Princeand that its wisdom is creating, connecting, and compelling fans everywhere seventy-five years later," said Thomas Riviere, General Manager, SOGEX, anarm of the estate of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
True to the spirit of The Little Prince, the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation (www.fasej.org)
Fans of the story can continue the good works inspired by The Little Princeon social media as well. As part of the diamond jubilee, people can participate in the anniversary celebration and send a "Happy Anniversary"
There are over 150 licensees worldwide offering new products and merchandise collections for fans of The Little Princeto keep the story and key messages top-of-mind during the anniversary milestone including:
· Houghton Mifflin Harcourt– Master Publishing Partner of 75thAnniversary Edition of the classic novelavailable October 23, 2018. Pre-order now on Amazon.com.
· LeSportsac– Spring '18 Collection of Backpacks, Baby Bags, Cosmetic Bags, and Cross-body Bags LINK (https://www.lesportsac.com/
· Out of Print– T-shirts, Hoodies, Pin Sets, Unisex Socks and Totes; The Little PrinceNook Tablet Cover (Exclusive to Barnes and Noble)
· Little Unicorn– All new line of Swaddles and Quilts featuring Little Unicorn's signature watercolor take on iconic images from The Little Princestory.
· Running Press– Light-up Rose Mini-kit. The Little Prince'scherished rose, set under a clear dome and on a base bearing the story's most famous bit of wisdom: "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye."
The 75th Anniversary collection of product also includes: infant apparel and sleepwear from Finn and Emma, a cotton fabric collection and a soft storybook from Riley Blake, men's and women's socks from Socksmith, a calendar from Rizzoli's Universe imprint, boxed gift mugs, bookmarks and prints from Culturenik, an encyclopedia from Cernunnos (distributed by Random House), and music boxes and gifts from Trousselier.
Because ofThe Little Prince'sAmerican origins, the collection also includes a number of products specifically Made in the USA. Among them are:earrings and necklaces from Vinca, infant caps and baby blankets from Storiarts, t-shirts, scarves and posters from Litographs, inspirational shower clings from Dezign Your Mind, laser-cut wood décor from GArts, and a full range of lift-and-place wall graphics from Walls360.
The Little Princealso celebrates its 75thAnniversary with remarkable event partners such as The Morgan Library & Museum in NYC (LINK (http://www.themorgan.org/
For images and more information, visit (drop box link (https://www.dropbox.com/
