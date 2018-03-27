 
All Healing Systems of World Are Science based

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 1, 2018 - PRLog -- The First All-India Conclave on 'Healing Systems of the World' organised by Dhyan Foundation began in the capital recently. The conclave highlighted the magnamious power of energy sciences from all over the World.

Yogi Ashwini, the guiding light of Dhyan Foundation, along with a few experts from across the globe explained the science behind the principles of healing prevalent in various cultures - shamanism, Wicca, ayurveda, chromotherapy, distance healing, martial arts, clairvoyance and more. The experts included Dr Prasana Prabhakar, Expert - Science of Yagyas, Arun ji- Tantra Expert, Saira -Expert- African Healing Arts & Arti Gaur - Wicca Expert.

The Conclave, included a pre-event, which is a Detox Session (Mar 27th  - 30th), to cleanse the body and the soul of the toxins accumulated in the physical as well as the  energy layers of the body. Techniques from all the above mentioned sciences were a part of the Detox Session which were personally conducted by Yogi Ashwini.

In the process of growing up, with our actions, indulgences and choices, we accumulate a lot of mud (toxins) in the physical as well as energy layers of the body. This mud clouds our vision and keeps one from the experience of reality and various energies that run creation. So when the time comes to leave the body, its pitch darkness for the soul and it goes into the lower dimensions which are pitch dark and highly traumatic-we may call them hell or nark or dozakh. Hell and lower forms of life are then experienced to clear these muddy waters and  once again the human birth occurs.

Various parts of the world have, down the ages, practised myriad kinds of healing techniques in an attempt to remove this mud, so that this human journey is beautiful and there is clarity about the next birth. Some of these techniques are wicca (witchcraft), shamanism (using nature), ayurveda (use of herbs), ashtang yog (use of postures), shatkarmas (cleansing techniques), Anglican pillar of white light healing, drums which come from African jungles, occult, tantra, various forms of martial arts, the psychic surgery, clairvoyance, chromotherapy (sthool and sukshma), mantras, chakral healing, aromatherapy, ancient Chinese healing technique (yin & yang) and last of all, the modern medicine. Out of all of the above, the modern medicine only targets the body, and is therefore limited in scope and effect. Its off shoot, hypnotherapy, poorly supplements it.

About Yogi Ashwini & Dhyan Foundation :

Yogi Ashwini is an authority on the Vedic sciences of Yoga, Tantra, Havan, Vedic Martial Arts, Past-Life and Healing. After studying the being for decades, spending years in silence and having interacted with the Himalayan masters, Yogi Ashwini propounded the Sanatan Kriya, an assimilation of the eight limbs of Patanjali Ashtang Yog. Author of four books and countless articles on Vedic sciences in leading dailies and the honorary editor of the monthly-spiritual magazine 'The Inner World', Yogi Ashwini is also a popular speaker at institutes of repute, including  Oxford University, London, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore and TEDx. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) invited him to Mumbai to give a live demonstration on 'Clairvoyance and the power of Yoga'. After a live demonstration by the students of Yogi Ashwini, the doctors accepted the supernatural abilities of this Yogi and the efficacy of Sanatan Kriya.

Dhyan Foundation(http://www.dhyanfoundation.com) is a spiritual and charitable organisation spreading awareness about the authentic path of yoga across the world, free of cost.

For Media Details Please Contact-

Vipin Labroo

Communications Consultant

Top Inspiration PR

9873981975
Source:Dhyan Foundation
Email:***@gmail.com
