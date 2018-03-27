News By Tag
New Westminster College of Caucasus University Appoints General Denis Mercier As Professor
General Denis Mercier of the French Air Force Appointed Professor of Ethical Leadership of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University
General Mercier has a distinguished record of ethical leadership and is a senior General Officer of the French Air Force. He was confirmed by the North Atlantic Council on 23 March 2015 and presently serves as NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation.
General Mercier joined the French Air Force academy in 1979 where he completed a Master's degree of Science in 1981 and qualified as a pilot in 1983. He has commanded at all operational command levels in the French Air Force with multiple NATO assignments. He previously served as Commander of the French Air Force Academy in Salon-de-Provence, where he was a transformative leader, fostering enduring partnerships with allies and prestigious universities. He later became the French Air Force Chief of Staff on September 17th 2012, which formalized his contact with Air Chiefs throughout the NATO Alliance.
General Mercier has been awarded numerous foreign honours and decorations from Canada, Spain, Poland, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Chili, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. He has been awarded the rank of Grand Officier of the French Legion of Honor, and among other distinctions, an officer of the French National Order of Merit.
"As a Professor of Ethical Leadership and Distinguished Fellow of New Westminster College of Caucasus University, General Denis Mercier continues his dedication to supporting the highest standards of academic excellence and is committed to the advancement of our college, university and its global network of fellows," said Professor Robert Goodwin III, Dean of New Westminster College of Caucasus University. "His distinguished record of ethical leadership serves as an excellent example for other professionals and executive students to emulate."
"New Westminster College of Caucasus University continues to impress me with its distinguished leadership, faculty and world class education programs that are delivered by innovative methodologies that positively impact ethical leadership training and academic excellence,"
WEBLINK: https://cu.edu.ge/
Contact
Professor Kakha Shengelia, Ph.D.
President
Caucasus University
***@cu.edu.ge
