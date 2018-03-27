News By Tag
Tracy Schauff, Senior Attorney, Fakhoury Law Group to Speak at TKG's Event
About Tracy Schauff
Before joining FGI, Tracy Schauff has accumulated over twenty years of experience in immigration law within traditional law firms, as a solo practitioner, and as in-house counsel. Her commitment has been guided by two overarching goals: to help U.S. businesses acquire the very best talent available and to help individuals and their families make better lives for themselves. Tracy works with FGI clients in the automotive, IT, academic, and medical fields and specializes in all major areas of immigration law practice with a particular focus on compliance issues. She enjoys, as she describes it, "working with clients to audit and streamline processes to ensure that we are meeting their goals and maintaining compliance."
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and a Masters of Arts in political science, both from Bowling Green State University, and her J.D. from the University of Toledo College of Law. She is licensed with the Supreme Court of Ohio. Tracy is also a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), former Board Member of the American Council on International Personnel (ACIP), Global Detroit (Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce), and NAFSA: Association of International Educators. She is a frequent speaker at national conferences and has given numerous presentations, webinars and training sessions to such bodies as the League of Women Voters, the Michigan Association of International Educators, the American Society of Employers, the University of Michigan, ACIP, AILA and NAFSA.
About Fakhoury Law Group
For the past 20 years, Fakhoury Global Immigration (FGI) has specialized in U.S. and global based business immigration. The firm's client list consists of the world's most innovative brands ranging from the Automotive, IT, Engineering & Healthcare industries. FGI's global staff is comprised of 100+ attorneys, paralegals and immigration consultants that are equipped with the resources and expertise to deal with any immigration matter effectively. To accommodate the firm's growth and to service its clients across time zones, FGI has expanded from its Midwest headquarters to 4 additional global locations consisting of India, California, Colorado, & New York. FGI distinguishes itself from traditional immigration law firms through the application of technology-driven solutions and Six Sigma processes. The firm and its attorneys have received multiple awards such as the AV ranking from Martindale-Hubbard, Super Lawyers 2016, Who's Who Legal and US News 2016. All of these awards recognize outstanding legal thinking, high ethical standards, and excellent results. This year marks FGI's 20th anniversary, and the firm is celebrating its success in becoming Michigan's largest independent immigration law firm.
Event Synopsis:
The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act (H.R. 170), which will potentially create several substantive changes to existing rules for H-1B dependent employers, was approved by the House Judiciary Subcommittee last November 2017. The bill will revise the definition of a dependent H-1B employer and increase the legal compliance obligations of companies with one-fifth or more workforce holding H-1B visas.
This LIVE Webcast will provide the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments in the Protect and Grow American Jobs Act. A panel of key thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide practical tips and strategies to help companies maximize opportunities while minimizing risks.
Key topics include:
· The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act - An Overview
· Obligations, Exemptions and Restrictions
· Definition of an H-1B Dependent Employee
· Enforcement Priorities and Public Disclosure
· Trends and Updates
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
