News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Lisa Sotelo, Attorney, Elise Healy & Associates PLLC to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Lisa Sotelo
Lisa Sotelo focuses her practice on business immigration, worksite compliance, and investor petitions. She counsels corporations, educational institutions, and individuals on a variety of business immigration issues. Her previous experience includes working at full-service immigration law firms where she represented clients not only in employment-based cases but also in federal litigation, international adoption, family matters, and immigration court proceedings. She is Board Certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has served in various leadership or liaison positions with the Texas Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). She is currently the Vice-Chair of the State Bar of Texas Immigration and Nationality Section and she is a frequently invited speaker on issues related to business or corporate immigration in both academic and industry-related conferences.
About Elise Healy & Associates PLLC
Based in downtown Dallas, Texas, Elise Healy + Associates pllc (EHA) focuses solely on business and investor immigration law. With its seasoned, responsive immigration lawyers, the firm represents Fortune 500 companies, multinationals, middle market businesses, and individual business owners and investors by delivering legal answers and strategies that work. With our broad range of expertise, we assist employers in transferring executives, managers, or specialized professionals to the US for temporary or permanent assignments;
Event Synopsis:
The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act (H.R. 170), which will potentially create several substantive changes to existing rules for H-1B dependent employers, was approved by the House Judiciary Subcommittee last November 2017. The bill will revise the definition of a dependent H-1B employer and increase the legal compliance obligations of companies with one-fifth or more workforce holding H-1B visas.
This LIVE Webcast will provide the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments in the Protect and Grow American Jobs Act. A panel of key thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide practical tips and strategies to help companies maximize opportunities while minimizing risks.
Key topics include:
· The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act - An Overview
· Obligations, Exemptions and Restrictions
· Definition of an H-1B Dependent Employee
· Enforcement Priorities and Public Disclosure
· Trends and Updates
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse