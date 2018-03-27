 
Industry News





Lisa Sotelo, Attorney, Elise Healy & Associates PLLC to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
April 1, 2018 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced Lisa Sotelo, Attorney, Elise Healy & Associates PLLC will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "Redefining the H-1B Category: Proposed Legislation and USCIS Adjudication Trends LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for April 10, 2018 from 3:00pm – 4:30pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/redefining-the-h-1b-category/

About Lisa Sotelo

Lisa Sotelo focuses her practice on business immigration, worksite compliance, and investor petitions.  She counsels corporations, educational institutions, and individuals on a variety of business immigration issues.  Her previous experience includes working at full-service immigration law firms where she represented clients not only in employment-based cases but also in federal litigation, international adoption, family matters, and immigration court proceedings.  She is Board Certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has served in various leadership or liaison positions with the Texas Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).  She is currently the Vice-Chair of the State Bar of Texas Immigration and Nationality Section and she is a frequently invited speaker on issues related to business or corporate immigration in both academic and industry-related conferences.

About Elise Healy & Associates PLLC

Based in downtown Dallas, Texas, Elise Healy + Associates pllc (EHA) focuses solely on business and investor immigration law.  With its seasoned, responsive immigration lawyers, the firm represents Fortune 500 companies, multinationals, middle market businesses, and individual business owners and investors by delivering legal answers and strategies that work.   With our broad range of expertise, we assist employers in transferring executives, managers, or specialized professionals to the US for temporary or permanent assignments; secure permanent residence for researchers, professors, individuals of extraordinary abilities, multinational managers or executives, and professionals of all kinds; obtain PERM labor certifications for highly-skilled employees; achieve compliance with both federal and state immigration laws; and conduct I-9 compliance audits and train HR and legal staff.  We assist investors in selecting the right temporary visa to develop and manage a business in the US; make an effective visa application at the US consulate abroad; or secure permanent residence through the EB-5 program. For over 20 years, EHA has built its reputation as nimble and extremely responsive experts in US immigration law. It has the technology to deliver immigration legal service of the highest quality, when and where you need it.

Event Synopsis:

The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act (H.R. 170), which will potentially create several substantive changes to existing rules for H-1B dependent employers, was approved by the House Judiciary Subcommittee last November 2017. The bill will revise the definition of a dependent H-1B employer and increase the legal compliance obligations of companies with one-fifth or more workforce holding H-1B visas.

This LIVE Webcast will provide the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments in the Protect and Grow American Jobs Act. A panel of key thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide practical tips and strategies to help companies maximize opportunities while minimizing risks.

Key topics include:

·         The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act - An Overview

·         Obligations, Exemptions and Restrictions

·         Definition of an H-1B Dependent Employee

·         Enforcement Priorities and Public Disclosure

·         Trends and Updates

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
