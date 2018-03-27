 
The Green Moustache Organic Café Opens In Lower Lonsdale, North Vancouver, On April 7th, 2018

The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. is Canada's only chain of 100% organic, plant-based restaurants. The Lower Lonsdale café, owned by Registered Holistic Nutritionist Tracy Spooner, is the company's third franchise location.
 
 
NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia - April 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. announces the opening of their third franchise location, which officially opens in Lower Lonsdale, B.C., on April 7th, 2018. The Green Moustache Organic Café Lonsdale will bring 100% organic, nutrient-dense, gluten-free, plant-based meals, juices, smoothies and desserts to the Lower Lonsdale community.

"We are so thrilled about the opening of our third franchise location, and welcoming Tracy into the Green Moustache family," said Nicolette Richer, The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. Founder and CEO.

"Tracy's background in nutrition and passion for healing make her a perfect fit as a Green Moustache franchisee, and she will be an incredible asset to the Lower Lonsdale community."

Lonsdale Green Moustache Organic Café owner Tracy Spooner was inspired to become a Green Moustache Franchisee after seeing founders Nicolette and Pierre-Maxime Richer on Dragons' Den. Spooner has been passionate about healthy living and nutritious food for over 20 years. When her husband was diagnosed with cancer it shook up both their worlds. Her husband's successful battle against the disease caused Spooner to become even more interested in how food can heal the body. Eager to learn more, and follow her passion, she studied to be a Registered Holistic Nutritionist with the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition and graduated in 2015. When she saw The Green Moustache on Dragons' Den she jumped at the chance to own her own business founded on health and healing.

The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. was founded by nutrition and environmental expert, Nicolette Richer. After a decade of working as an environmental educator and health consultant in both government and non-profit sectors, Richer started to see the link between environment and health. She knew that nutrition had a significant role to play in preventing and healing chronic disease and decided to open a Green Moustache Organic Café to make nutrient-dense, organic food easily accessible to her clients and the community.

Inspired by the success of the Whistler location, Richer then decided to franchise The Green Moustache in order to bring healing food to more people. The first franchise location was opened in Squamish, B.C., in 2016 and in it's first year of operating won four awards in the 2017 Squamish Chief Reader's Choice Awards - Best Juice Bar, Best Salad, Best Place for a Healthy Meal and Best Vegetarian Meal. The second franchise location opened in January 2018 in Revelstoke, B.C.

The Green Moustache has signed three more franchisees so far for 2018, in Edgemont, B.C., Port Moody, B.C. and Edmonton, Alberta, and is accepting franchise applications from all Canadian provinces.  For more information on franchising, visit https://www.greenmoustache.com/franchise

Contacts for Interviews:

Nicolette Richer, Green Moustache Founder and CEO – nicolette@greenmoustache.com

Tracy Spooner, Green Moustache Lonsdale owner – lonsdale@greenmoustache.com

Lonsdale Green Moustache Organic Café Details:

117 West 1st Street, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1B1
Open 8am – 6pm daily starting April 7th, 2018
lonsdale@greenmoustache.com
604 971 1855
https://www.greenmoustache.com/lonsdale/

Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc.:

The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. is Canada's only chain of 100% organic, plant-based restaurants, serving nutrient-dense, gluten-free meals, juices, smoothies and desserts that are designed to help people achieve optimal health through nutrition. The Green Moustache has 2 corporate locations, 3 franchise locations and more franchise locations opening this year.

https://www.greenmoustache.com/
214-1420 Alpha Lake Road, Whistler, BC, V0N 1B1
604 962 4161
info@greenmoustache.com
