April 2018





CYBERPOL Announce The Five Cities to host CYBERPOL GLOBAL HQ

CYBERPOL PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT: The five cities nominated for CyberPOL HQ Organization established by Royal Decree no WL22/16.595 protected under Treaty 124 of the European Convention on the Recognition of the Legal Personality of International
 
 
GENEVA, Switzerland - April 1, 2018 - PRLog -- CYBERPOL & ECIPS PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT: The five cities nominated for CyberPOL HQ Organization established by Royal Decree no WL22/16.595  protected under Treaty 124 of the European Convention on the Recognition of the Legal Personality of International Non-governmental Organisations. Reference, ETS No.124 signed at Strasbourg are as follow.

1. Geneva Covered by Treaty 124
2. Helsinki Covered by Treaty 124
3. Strasbourg Covered by Treaty 124
4. Moscow Independent
5. Shanghai Independent

The legal framework established in 2015 in Belgium moved its legal seat to UK on 22 June 2016 in which further observation took place till March 10,  2018. The Announcement of CyberPOL and ECIPS were reaffirmed at the United Nations 37th General Assembly Side Event Defending Victims of Terror ADVT in consulting status with ECOSOC.

"Any further hampering or tempering with legislation from political or ministerial fronts will be met with the Rule of Law, "Dura Lex Sed Lex"  The law is hard but the law is the law." President Ricardo Baretzky Cyberpol

At the same, we remind those unlawfully using CyberPOL trademarks in both word and figurative form to refrain.

Thank you
Yours Sincerely
CYBERPOL PRESS OFFICE
#CSAT

http://www.cyberpol.info

