Two Kings Pointe Corner Commercial Lots in Palm Coast Sold to RaceTrac for $1.3 million

Share this: Lot #7 and Lot #8 at the corner of Old Kings Rd. and SR100 have been sold to RaceTrac Petroleum. #FlaglerCounty #PalmCoast
 
 
Kings Point available lots.
Kings Point available lots.
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Margaret Sheehan Jones, a CCIM at Parkside Realty Group in their commercial division, has brokered the sale of two lots at the corner of Old Kings Rd. and SR100 to RaceTrac Petroleum, Inc. for $1.3 million. Lot #7 is 1.61 acres, and Lot #8 is 1.39 acres. The lots were sold together by Kings Pointe Developers, LLC for $1.3 million.

"These two lots are prime commercial property right on the corner of Old Kings Rd. and SR 100," said Margaret Sheehan Jones. "We've seen an uptick the past five months in commercial real estate activity in Flagler County," she added. RaceTrac spokesman Mark Hudgins said that the construction project has gone out to bid and is scheduled to start within the next 30-45 days. A "Coming Soon" sign is expected to be installed in the next few weeks. The sign will include a photo of the store so people know what to expect.

There are seven other pad ready lots available at Kings Pointe ranging in price from $475,000 to $1.1 million. There has been interest from a hotel developer, retail, and a few QSR's (quick serve restaurants).

For more information on other available lots at Kings Point and throughout the county, contact Margaret Sheehan Jones at 386-931-0488.

______________

About Margaret Sheehan Jones

Margaret Sheehan Jones is a trained and licensed realtor working exclusively in the Flagler and Volusia Counties in East-Central Florida. Her territory encompasses cities and towns in St. Johns, Volusia, and Flagler Counties, which boast some of the best Florida commercial and residential real estate for sale in Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, Ormond by the Sea, Bunnell, St. Augustine and Flagler Beach. A CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. The CCIM designation is earned after successfully completing a designation process that ensures CCIMs are proficient not only in theory, but also in practice. Margaret is the only CCIM in Flagler County and the corps of CCIMs includes brokers, leasing professionals, investment counselors, asset managers, appraisers, corporate real estate executives, property managers, developers, institutional investors, commercial lenders, attorneys, bankers, and other allied professionals.

About Parkside Realty Group

ParkSide Realty Group opened their doors in 2010 and have 20 real estate agents on staff, including a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Each agent has their own area of expertise in the Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell area. All are Flagler County residents, and many grew up in the area or have been locals for 10 years or more.

Parkside Realty Group is located at 145 City Place, Suite 104, Palm Coast, FL. They can be reached at 386-693-4804 or online at http://www.palmcoasthomesforsale.net Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/parksiderealtygroup.

