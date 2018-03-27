News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SAFWAD announces that Attorney Mike Meier has provided additional financial support
Mike Meier, a pro bono attorney, has on Easter Sunday made another financial contribution to the non-profit organization SOCIAL AID FOR WEST AFRICA DEVELOPMENT, INC. (SAFWAD).
"We first met Mr. Meier and retained him for his services when we established SAFWAD a few years ago in Washington, DC. He assisted us, we paid him … and then he turned around and immediately donated all the money to SAFWAD. He thus became the very first donor to SAFWAD," explains Cecile Possian, one of SAFWAD's co-founders.
Through his work with several non-profit community-based organizations in the Washington, D.C. area, Mr. Meier has helped them to begin or continue their operations and contribute to the community. Meier's other contributions include the support of a non-profit of a Hispanic photography organization, for which he has resolved several legal disputes pro bono (meaning without pay). For another ex-patriate church, he handled pro bono the legal matters for the parish that the church received as a donation, as well as the work visa for the pastor who came from abroad. In the past, Meier provided free consultations and legal assistance for indigent immigrants at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in New York City. Mr. Meier has lived for years in countries where people are disadvantaged and understands the plight of people in need. He frequently writes articles on legal developments on his blog.
"Without supporters like Mr. Meier, we would have to suspend our operations. But thanks to contributions from people like him, SAFWAD keeps getting stronger. In fact, we just received an offer for regular funding from another charitable organization in the U.S. We are planning to purchase a building lot in Cote D'Ivoire and construct our own building for our operations. Also, we are seeking financial support from the European Union right now," adds Cecile.
Lawyers are encouraged to participate in or make a financial contribution to community groups or the legal services programs. However, there is never enough legal help available. For example, the Maryland Court of Appeals Standing Committee on Pro Bono Legal Service promotes increased efforts on the part of lawyers to provide legal assistance to persons of limited means. The Virginia Bar Association specifically maintains a pro bono Council to address the needs for legal services that are considerably unmet or underserved. The District of Columbia Bar has established a Pro Bono Center to assist individuals living in poverty who are at risk of losing their homes, their livelihoods, and their families.
About SAFWAD
The non-profit SOCIAL AID FOR WEST AFRICA DEVELOPMENT, INC. was founded by individuals who have experienced first-hand the needs of West Africa. Though Africa is the richest Continent in terms of resources, many of its people suffer, lack education, and lack opportunities for development. The current focus is on building wells to provide clean water. Clean water is particular urgent since this is the most basic requirement of humans. We can live without clothes, and without eating for a few days or weeks, but nobody can live more than a day or two without water in Africa. The wells are 296 feet deep to ensure drinkable water and long production.
While being a religious organization, and not discriminating against any religion, SAFWAD is inspired by Jesus Christ and will serve others as if we are serving the Lord. The Bible tells us:
"For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me. Then the righteous will answer him, saying, Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?" Matthew 25:35. The Bible does not sanction when people are suffering. "For the moment all discipline seems painful rather than pleasant, but later it yields the peaceful action of righteousness to those who have been trained by it." Hebrews 12:11. SAFWAD's website is www.SAFWAD.org.
Mike Meier is a pro bono who frequently assists community organizations. He writes about law and legal developments on his blog https://thelegalanalysis.blogspot.com/
Contact
SAFWAD co-founder Cecile
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse