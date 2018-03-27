HMH – Hospitality Management Holding confirms its presence at the Riyadh Travel Fair 2018

HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is preparing for a strong show at the Riyadh Travel Fair (RTF) 2018

-- HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is preparing for a strong show at the Riyadh Travel Fair (RTF) 2018, one of the key tourism and travel events in the region. Participating for the 10th year in a row, the hotel group will promote its properties at the event, comprising the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, Corp Amman Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel and EWA Khartoum Hotel and Apartments.RTF is also an opportunity for HMH to present its new five-star property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Coral Al Madinah Hotel scheduled to open in the next quarter, in time for Hajj season. The HMH groups impressively designed, customized stand (located at #A4) will provide the perfect location to conduct business with owners and potential partners.Welcoming this opportunity, Mr. Ferghal Purcell, Chief Operating Officer of HMH, said, "With Saudi Arabia continuing to grow at such an inspiring rate, the Kingdom is without doubt a key market for HMH, as part of our wider GCC expansion. We are delighted to have a powerful presence in Saudi Arabia, and our portfolio has been significantly improved by the addition of the Coral Al Madinah Hotel which is designed to meet the needs of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and their families."Commenting on this occasion Mr. Aboudi Asali, Chief Executive Officer of HMH, said, "I'm thrilled to welcome the Coral Al Madinah Hotel to our portfolio. Saudi Arabia is an incredibly influential and promising market with tremendous growth potential. With the introduction of Coral Al Madinah, HMH will have a strong foothold in the region with world-class hotels and a commitment to guest service that's nothing short of exceptional."Coral Al Madinah joins HMH's existing portfolio in Saudi Arabic, which includes the Coral Al Khobar Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel and Coral Al Ahsa Hotel.Visit HMH stand #A4 during Riyadh Travel Fair 2018 from April 10 - 13, in Prince Sultan Hall, Al Faisaliah Hotel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.About HMHFounded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.For more information about HMH please visit www.hmhhotelgroup.com