Guide me UA welcomes guests of the UEFA Champions League Final 2018
The travel agency Guide me UA takes the responsibility to show the capital of Ukraine to the UEFA guests. The UEFA Champions League Final will be held in Kiev on Saturday, May 26.
Ukrainian capital is also famous for football. Here such outstanding personalities as Blokhin and Lobanovsky were born, and also Andrey Shevchenko, who in 2004 got the most prestigious award - Golden Ball as the best football player of Europe.
The capital of Ukraine is famous for holding high-profile international football competitions. Fans of football remember grandiose Euro 2012, which Ukraine hosted together with Poland.
In 2018, the UEFA Champions League Final will be held in Kiev on Saturday, May 26. And the city is responsibly preparing for this event.
Of course, having visited the game, fans of football will stay to explore the city, especially those who visit Kiev for the first time. And there is no doubt they will be pleased with a variety of sights.
Even if you have only a few hours the mission to get to know about Kiev and fall in love with the city is possible to fulfill. The travel agency Guide me UA (https://guideme.com.ua/
Guide me UA offers 3 hour sightseeing tours with a private guide in English. This means the guide fully adapts to the time convenient for guests, picks them up at the hotel and gives important recommendations.
The tours offered include nonconventional ones, like Pub Crawl or Street Art tour, and the most luxurious one is a tour to the Mezhyhirya (https://guideme.com.ua/
Kiev is the home of Ukrainian culture, a hero city, the capital of modern Ukraine, where contemporary art and creative cuisine are highly prized! Guests will seethe city in all roles at once. Old Russian - near the pagan temple and near the monument to the founders of the city, Orthodox - in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and St. Andrew's Church, Soviet - in the Museum of the Great Patriotic War and near the Motherland Statue, fashionable and democratic - while walking along Khreshchatyk Street.
Get ready for your trip to Kiev in advance, at the end of May there will be wonderful weather, spectacular football game and blooming beautiful city that is worth seeing.
About Guide me UA:
Guideme.com.ua is a leading tour agency in Ukraine created to promote Ukrainian culture and traditions to foreign travelers. Company gathered a team of professional Kiev city guides to represent city in the best way. Tour agency provided tours for people from more than 80 countries, among our guests were representatives of Toyota, Amazon, NASA.
Contact
Kate Dobromishev
***@guideme.com.ua
+380660679089
