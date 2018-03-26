News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
It's The 2018 Spring Wine Festival
Social Scene is celebrating Spring through a series of wine tastings happening in four cities in the United States.
• Chicago - 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CDT
• Denver - 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MDT
• Indianapolis - 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT
• Minneapolis - 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CDT
The 2018 Spring Wine Festival is brought to you by Social Scene in partnership with different venues and brands. In Chicago (https://bit.ly/
Meanwhile, in Denver (https://goo.gl/
In Indianapolis (https://goo.gl/
Then, an upscale bar and restaurant that goes by the name of Prime 6 will play host to the Wine Tasting event in Minneapolis (https://goo.gl/
Package Includes
The 2018 Spring Wine Festival is a two-hour Wine Tasting, with additional time to be provided for VIPs. There will be featured food and drink specials, and participants will also get the chance to vote for their favorite brands.
Apart from the special wine giveaways, the package also includes Lyft ride credits for first-timers as they get $5 in rides. Portion of the proceeds benefit local charities.
Social Scene is also giving away discounts for each of the cities participating for the Wine Tastings. Here are the links to the event pages with the corresponding discounts:
Chicago - https://goo.gl/
Denver - https://goo.gl/
Indianapolis - https://goo.gl/
Minneapolis - https://goo.gl/
About Social Scene
Social Scene focuses on bringing together a great crowd and energy partnering with venues, and giving them as much exposure on-premise and online, as well as brand awareness through social channels.
The company is about creating brand awareness for its affiliate venues and brands, as it continues to build relationships and memories for the attendees that come out and the venues and brands they engage with. To keep yourself updated with all the latest about Social Scene, visit its website at https://besocialscene.com/
Media Contact
Social Scene
jon@besocialscene.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse