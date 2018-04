It's The 2018 Spring Wine Festival

Social Scene is celebrating Spring through a series of wine tastings happening in four cities in the United States.

-- This year's Spring Wine Festival is happening in four key cities on the 21st of April. The event will educate attendees as they sip and socialize the best way in great venues with a cup or glass in their hands. The sun may be shining, but delight is on with the specials.• Chicago - 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CDT• Denver - 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MDT• Indianapolis - 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT• Minneapolis - 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CDTThe 2018 Spring Wine Festival is brought to you by Social Scene in partnership with different venues and brands. In Chicago (https://bit.ly/2pHLqQy), Old Town Social is hosting the Wine Tasting. It is a venue that has an upscale sports bar with available outdoor seating. It also offers a varied range of American menu items.Meanwhile, in Denver (https://goo.gl/yPCjeY), the festivities are happening in Rackhouse Pub, a bar that also serves local beers and ciders direct from the on-site production facility. Located along Blake Street, the venue has been chosen for this year's Spring Wine Festival for a one-of-a-kind experience, at it takes guests amid the facility where it makes it offerings.In Indianapolis ( https://goo.gl/ CF5rD5 ), the organizers chose Brick House Dueling Piano Bar as the venue. Just as the attendees sip the best wine brands around, they will also get the chance to try out their food specials which include pizzas and delicious appetizers.Then, an upscale bar and restaurant that goes by the name of Prime 6 will play host to the Wine Tasting event in Minneapolis ( https://goo.gl/ g4cNPY ). Prime 6 has once gathered together guests to watch the Super Bowl, and treated them to a world-class dining in an event space that also features a dance floor.Package IncludesThe 2018 Spring Wine Festival is a two-hour Wine Tasting, with additional time to be provided for VIPs. There will be featured food and drink specials, and participants will also get the chance to vote for their favorite brands.Apart from the special wine giveaways, the package also includes Lyft ride credits for first-timers as they get $5 in rides. Portion of the proceeds benefit local charities.Social Scene is also giving away discounts for each of the cities participating for the Wine Tastings. Here are the links to the event pages with the corresponding discounts:Chicago - https://goo.gl/km8JxtDenver - https://goo.gl/jQqeXoIndianapolis - https://goo.gl/eiqP6vMinneapolis - https://goo.gl/KGV2VMAbout Social SceneSocial Scene focuses on bringing together a great crowd and energy partnering with venues, and giving them as much exposure on-premise and online, as well as brand awareness through social channels.The company is about creating brand awareness for its affiliate venues and brands, as it continues to build relationships and memories for the attendees that come out and the venues and brands they engage with. To keep yourself updated with all the latest about Social Scene, visit its website at https://besocialscene.com/