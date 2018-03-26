News By Tag
Global Link Translation Services Opens for Business in Los Angeles
World's Most Trusted Translation Service Provider Opens a Location in Los Angeles
The city of Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world and a multicultural mecca. It is home to several growing industries and is headquarters to twenty-three of the Fortune 500 companies, boasting leading organizations such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Ingram Micro, DirecTV, Dole Food Company and many more. Los Angeles accounts for a big chunk of California's growing creative economy.
According to Global Link's Chief Strategy Officer Anthony Federico, "Many of the world's leading international companies are headquartered in Los Angeles and there is a plethora of talent especially in the creative sector. With our background and expertise as a leading translation services and global content provider, Global Link is a perfect fit for the Los Angeles market.
The contact information for Global Link Los Angeles is as follows:
Global Link Language Services, Inc.
555 W 5th St, 35 Floor
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Tel. 877-451-6655
info@LanguageTranslate.com
www.LanguageTranslate.com (http://www.LanguageTranslate.com)
About Global Link
With over 22 years as one of the most trusted translation services provider, Global Link offers a full range of services in over 100 languages. Our clients range from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies around the world. With a vast global network of linguists and subject-area experts, Global Link has been certified as United States Government contractor for the past 15 years and holds contracts with many states, as well as being certified as a supplier diversity vendor (SDO). Global Link is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and has operations in most regions of the country, please visit our website at www.LanguageTranslate.com.
Media Contact
Anthony Federico
info@languagetranslate.com
3392272240
