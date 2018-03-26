The PEO for Franchises©, INFINITI HR, Sponsors Multi-Unit Franchising Conference April 3-6, 2018

Leading Human Resources Outsourcing Firm INFINITI HR Sponsors Franchising's Premier Event

-- The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises©, INFINITI HR, sponsors The Premier Event for Multi-Unit Franchisees!The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 3-6, 2018. Meet with INFINITI HR franchise leaders at Booth #321 to learn why many of the most recognized multi-unit franchisees throughout the country choose INFINITI HR. As the recognized Premier PEO Supplier to the industry and sponsor of The Premier Event for Multi-Unit Franchisees, INFINITI HR will offer innovative solutions proven to reduce labor costs, attract & retain top talent and mitigate joint-employer liability by leveraging economies of scale of large enterprises into a competitive advantage for multi-unit owners located in any of the 50 states.The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is designed to help franchisees identify ideas, take action and create successful growth strategies. This lively event is an exceptional platform for continued education and sets the stage for upcoming trends that can inspire franchisees with new ideas to immediately apply to their business. Hear from keynote speakers such as Steve Young, who built his fame as the record-setting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Steve Young is also a licensed attorney, an acclaimed motivational speaker, a sought-after corporate spokesperson, a supporter of numerous charities and foundations. Hear from George Will, today's most widely read columnist. His newspaper column has been syndicated by The Washington Post since 1974. Attendees of the 2018 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference will also hear from Seth Mattison, internationally renowned expert on workforce trends and generational dynamics. As Founder and Chief Movement Officer of FutureSight Labs, Seth advises many of the world's leading brand and organizations on the key shifts happening around talent management, change and innovation, leadership, and the future of work.Attendees of the 2018 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference will gain access to the world's leading franchise executives. Hear from Ambassador to International Franchise Association & Certified Franchise Executive, Daniel Mormino. Daniel Mormino is the Senior Vice President for INFINITI HR and the INFINITI HR National Alliance. Mormino designed Human Capital Management platforms to protect multi-unit franchisees from the pitfalls of employer liability by leveraging the economies of scale of large enterprises into a competitive advantage for the multi-unit owner. Daniel Mormino represents thousands of clients, business development leaders, consultants, area developers and investors throughout all 50 states. He is a frequent featured speaker at many such industry events. Mormino is also a featured contributor to industry publications such as Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine and Franchising World."INFINITI HR is proud to continue to support The Premier Event for Multi-Unit Franchisees. The future of the franchisee workforce is enriched by INFINITI HR. The key shift happening around talent management, change and innovation is best supported by INFINITI HR. As The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises©, we continue to provide a diverse cohort of multi-unit franchisees the proper tools needed to mitigate employer liability in changing times. Franchising is currently subject to an unprecedented and evolving regulatory landscape, filled with challenges such as joint-employer liability and wage and hour regulations. By seeking the expertise of INFINITI HR, multi-unit franchisees can overcome the challenges to organic growth, best protect their assets, attract & retain top talent and lower the aggregate cost of labor," Mormino said.About INFINITI HR INFINITI HR is the Professional Employer Organization for Franchises©, (PEO) designed to protect franchisors and franchisees from employer liability. The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, On-Demand HR Directors, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Benefits, Workers' Compensation and Employment Practices Liability Insurance.Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call the INFINITI HR Franchise Division at 623-455-6234 or email franchisedivision@infinitihr.com.