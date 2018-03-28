Learn the Latest Crypto Mining Trends for 2018 in this Hong Kong Event

David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, speaks at The Crypto Mining and Money Event in Hong Kong, China

Photo credit: pixabay.com

-- Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency service providers, mining explorers, developers and producers, crypto miners, blockchain experts, industry influencers, fund managers, stockbrokers, analysts, lending banks, commodity and currency traders, private investors, lawyers, consultants, accountants, geotechnical engineering contractors, startups, entrepreneurs and professional service firms will meet at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong, China on April 3, 2018 for this exclusive event.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, will speak on cryptocurrency investment risk management. He says, "Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are disrupting the way we do business. There is no doubt that the technology is transforming the major sectors of the economy. I am very pleased to speak at this event, and looking forward to share my knowledge, opinion and vision about ICOs and cryptocurrencies. It is Asia's first conference dedicated to crypto mining economics, and thus will be very informative and educational. It shouldn't be missed by anyone interested in crypto mining industry."The whole day event will start at 8 am and ends by 4 pm. It will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, exhibition breaks, networking lunch and panel debate. There will also be a delegate cocktail reception at the end of the day-long event.The topics to be discussed at the conference include cryptocurrency and blockchain 101 , typical investor's journey through crypto and blockchain world, best investment practices in crypto/blockchain space, economics of mining for cryptos, need to regulate crypto mining, why blockchain space has become attractive to a leading miner, cryptocurrency mining ethereum research highlights, resolving power supply and hardware issues in crypto mining, next-gen crypto mining, and proof of work vs. proof of stake mining pools.Other keynote speakers and panelists at the event include:Frank Holmes, CIO and CEO, U.S. Global InvestorsHongZhuang Lim, CEO, XSQ Pte LtdJehan Chu, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, KeneticJeremiah Ang, Project Manager, XSQ Pte LtdJoseph Wang, Chief Science Officer, Bitquant Research LaboratoriesMingjie Jeff Zhou, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, SeadexMohan Datwani, Legal/Corporate Governance ExpertRick Rule, President, CEO and Director, Sprott US Holdings, Inc.Terence Tsang, Chief Operating Officer, TideBitTony Tong, Co-Founder, Super Angels VenturesCrypto Mining and Money is a top global investment event and exhibition that brings together crypto mining companies, investors and professionals to share knowledge and network. The platinum sponsor for this event is Bankorus. TideBit is the gold sponsor and exhibitors' sponsors are BTC.com and Coinbama. The media partners are Asia Outlook, BRAVE NEW COIN, CalvinAyre.com, COINGEEK, ICOHOLDER, TIMETOCOIN and The Soho Loft Media Group.We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652