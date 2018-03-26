News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Jacksonville Law Firm Now Accepting Clients
The Law Office of David C. Meltzer, PLLC is now open for business. This law firm focuses on debt relief. If you or someone you know is facing financial hardship we can help. We can stop Foreclosure and Wage Garnishment. Call 904-500-DEBT.
David C. Meltzer has dedicated his practice to those facing financial hardship. We can help save your home from Foreclosure and get you back on the right track to Financial Freedom. Take control of your finances now by calling our office today! Our services include: Foreclosure Defense, Loan Modification, Short-Sales, Debt Settlement, Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, Wills, Trusts and Estates. Experienced Representation for an affordable price.
Our services are competitively priced, and we will match any written quote. We understand that our clients are facing hard times and need legal representation. That is why we offer low prices, payment plans and a free consultations!
Visit our website today at: http://www.jacksonvillebankruptcyattorney.com
Contact
David C Meltzer
david@jacksonvillebankruptcyattorney.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse