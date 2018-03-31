News By Tag
Ride Rater offers piece of Alton Towers rollercoaster in latest competition
UK theme park news website offering official wood offcut of Alton Towers latest rollercoaster Wicker Man
An official offcut of the Wicker Man's wooden structure is being offered to the followers of Ride Rater's Instagram profile (ride.rater)
One follower will be selected at random after the competition ends on 30 April this year.
Wicker Man is the first major wooden rollercoaster built in the UK for almost 22 years, and is now open to the public.
Ride Rater's Communications Manager, Steve Wilson, said: "We are delighted to be offering our social media followers this unique piece of the ride.
"Alton Towers has taken the bold step of building a ride type which has not bene seen as commercial viable in the UK for many decades now.
"Wicker Man is a sensational ride that will hopefully be an enabler for a whole new wave of wooden rollercoasters in the UK and further afield.
"We're thrilled to be celebrating the ride's arrival with this competition."
Ride Rater's Instagram profile can be found and followed at http://instagram.com/
Official http://riderater.co.uk press release. Please contact us for more details.
