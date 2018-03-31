 
News By Tag
* Rollercoaster
* Competition
* Theme Parks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1
March 2018
313029282726

Ride Rater offers piece of Alton Towers rollercoaster in latest competition

UK theme park news website offering official wood offcut of Alton Towers latest rollercoaster Wicker Man
 
 
Wicker Man opened earlier this month
Wicker Man opened earlier this month
LONDON - March 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Ride Rater, the UK's premier theme park news website, is offering a piece of Alton Towers' latest rollercoaster as a prize in its latest competition.

An official offcut of the Wicker Man's wooden structure is being offered to the followers of Ride Rater's Instagram profile (ride.rater).

One follower will be selected at random after the competition ends on 30 April this year.

Wicker Man is the first major wooden rollercoaster built in the UK for almost 22 years, and is now open to the public.

Ride Rater's Communications Manager, Steve Wilson, said: "We are delighted to be offering our social media followers this unique piece of the ride.

"Alton Towers has taken the bold step of building a ride type which has not bene seen as commercial viable in the UK for many decades now.

"Wicker Man is a sensational ride that will hopefully be an enabler for a whole new wave of wooden rollercoasters in the UK and further afield.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating the ride's arrival with this competition."

Ride Rater's Instagram profile can be found and followed at http://instagram.com/ride.rater

Official http://riderater.co.uk press release. Please contact us for more details.

Contact
Steve Wilson
Ride Rater
***@riderater.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@riderater.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Rollercoaster, Competition, Theme Parks
Industry:Tourism
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 31, 2018
Ride Rater News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share