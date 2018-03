Equestrian Blog Nominated For Best Beyond Paws Award

BlogPaws Pet Blogger and Social Media Network Awards Ceremony

-- Bridle & Bone is an equestrian blog based in Monmouth County, New Jersey dedicated to horses, dogs, and holistic wellness. The brainchild of Heather Wallace, a certified equine and canine sports massage therapist, the blog shares both personal anecdotes as well as articles regarding natural health and wellness for your animals.Heather Wallace and Bridle & Bone have been chosen as a finalist for the BlogPaws "Best Beyond Paws" award at this year's awards ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri at the Sheraton Crowne Center April 20th. Shortlisted with three other finalists in this category for this top social media influencer award, winners are announced at a live-streamed red carpet event the final night of the conference. The winners will be selected by judges based on creativity, expertise and performance in their respective categories.If you would like more information or would like to request an interview, please call Heather Wallace at 732-784-7195 or email heather@bridleandbone.com. You may also visit her at http://www.bridleandbone.com