Colorado's Access Sensor Technologies Takes Top Prize at the Mining Cleantech Challenge

 
 
GOLDEN, Colo. - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- First place winner Access Sensor Technologies took home the $5,000 prize at the March 29 Mining Cleantech Challenge. Their technology was chosen by mining executives and investors in the industry as the best among a competitive field of ten total companies representing the U.S. and Canada. An international team of judges reviewed and voted on the winners.

Access Sensor Technologies from Fort Collins, Colorado, makes business card-size sensor tools for rapid assessment of pollutant levels in materials such as water. Their trademarked OnTarget technology circumvents the need for lab analysis, allowing technicians to analyze samples onsite, in the field, immediately.

Second and third place were awarded to Rentricity Inc., from New York, and Hydrostor, a Canadian company, respectively.

"To me, it was really impressive the caliber of judges and attendees who were able to participate," said Thomas Reilly, chief science officer at Access Sensor Technologies, of the Challenge. "These are people that have really high level positions in their companies," and according to Reilly, their participation "shows the seriousness the mining industry has towards looking at and evaluating new technologies."

Additional presenting companies included:

AOMS Technologies

Aqua Pure Technologies

Avivid Water Technology LLC

FlexGen

Solar Ship

Terra CO2 Technologies Ltd.

Yost Brothers, LLC

"We were very pleased with program participation for the second annual Mining Cleantech Challenge," said CCIA executive director Shelly Curtiss. "The caliber and quantity of participation increased this year, and we doubled the number of applicants. This shows a strong focus in the mining industry toward innovation, and we are proud to play a small role in matching technology to industry."

Industry engagement with the program has also increased in the second year. Supporters of the day-long program included Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, Fresnillo, McEwen Mining, as well as Jolimont Global, Ausenco, Resource Capital Funds, Consulate General of Canada in Denver, Davis Graham & Stubbs, Clareo Partners, RPM Gobal, EVOK, Colorado School of Mines, Rocky Mountain Institute,  Colorado Energy Office and the Mountain Studies Institute.

About Colorado Cleantech Industries Association

Founded in 2008, CCIA is a statewide, industry-led, industry-focused organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industry. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit http://www.coloradocleantech.com and http://www.coloradocleantech.com/mining-cleantech-challenge/

