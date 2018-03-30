News By Tag
Colorado's Access Sensor Technologies Takes Top Prize at the Mining Cleantech Challenge
Access Sensor Technologies from Fort Collins, Colorado, makes business card-size sensor tools for rapid assessment of pollutant levels in materials such as water. Their trademarked OnTarget technology circumvents the need for lab analysis, allowing technicians to analyze samples onsite, in the field, immediately.
Second and third place were awarded to Rentricity Inc., from New York, and Hydrostor, a Canadian company, respectively.
"To me, it was really impressive the caliber of judges and attendees who were able to participate,"
Additional presenting companies included:
AOMS Technologies
Aqua Pure Technologies
Avivid Water Technology LLC
FlexGen
Solar Ship
Terra CO2 Technologies Ltd.
Yost Brothers, LLC
"We were very pleased with program participation for the second annual Mining Cleantech Challenge," said CCIA executive director Shelly Curtiss. "The caliber and quantity of participation increased this year, and we doubled the number of applicants. This shows a strong focus in the mining industry toward innovation, and we are proud to play a small role in matching technology to industry."
Industry engagement with the program has also increased in the second year. Supporters of the day-long program included Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, Fresnillo, McEwen Mining, as well as Jolimont Global, Ausenco, Resource Capital Funds, Consulate General of Canada in Denver, Davis Graham & Stubbs, Clareo Partners, RPM Gobal, EVOK, Colorado School of Mines, Rocky Mountain Institute, Colorado Energy Office and the Mountain Studies Institute.
About Colorado Cleantech Industries Association
Founded in 2008, CCIA is a statewide, industry-led, industry-focused organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industry. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit http://www.coloradocleantech.com and http://www.coloradocleantech.com/
