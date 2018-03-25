 
News By Tag
* Stevens Construction
* Specialized Veterinary Service
* Dan Adams
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625


Stevens Construction completes Specialized Veterinary Services expansion

 
 
Specialized Veterinary Services
Specialized Veterinary Services
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Stevens Construction has completed an expansion of Specialized Veterinary Services, announced Dan Adams, vice president, south Florida.

Stevens Construction completed a two-story 13,589-square-feet addition and remodel of the existing 5,000-square-foot, 24-hour emergency animal hospital. The project included construction of 10 exam rooms, three surgical suites, physical therapy, conference room, lobby, locker rooms, offices and an expanded treatment area. Stevens Construction also added diagnostic services such as MRI and CT scan and a generator, allowing the hospital to remain completely operational in the event of a power loss.

Located at 9500 Marketplace Road in Fort Myers, Specialized Veterinary Services remained in operation while construction occurred. The Stevens Construction team very carefully coordinated all construction activities with staff so they could continue surgery and treatment of their patients throughout the project.

The Stevens Construction team included Dan Adams as project executive, Jamie Butdorf as superintendent and Angie Sugg as project administrator. Specialized Veterinary Services was designed by GMA Architects.

With offices in Tampa, Fort Myers and Orlando, Stevens Construction specializes in providing construction management, general contracting, and consulting services to clients and design professionals. Other services include site and design team selection, budgeting, project scheduling, permitting, cost and quality control, and warranty service. The company builds healthcare, commercial, public and hospitality facilities throughout Florida. For information, visit www.stevensconstructioninc.com or call 239-936-9006.

Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Stevens Construction
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Stevens Construction, Specialized Veterinary Service, Dan Adams
Industry:Construction
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share