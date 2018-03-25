News By Tag
Stevens Construction completes Specialized Veterinary Services expansion
Stevens Construction completed a two-story 13,589-square-
Located at 9500 Marketplace Road in Fort Myers, Specialized Veterinary Services remained in operation while construction occurred. The Stevens Construction team very carefully coordinated all construction activities with staff so they could continue surgery and treatment of their patients throughout the project.
The Stevens Construction team included Dan Adams as project executive, Jamie Butdorf as superintendent and Angie Sugg as project administrator. Specialized Veterinary Services was designed by GMA Architects.
With offices in Tampa, Fort Myers and Orlando, Stevens Construction specializes in providing construction management, general contracting, and consulting services to clients and design professionals. Other services include site and design team selection, budgeting, project scheduling, permitting, cost and quality control, and warranty service. The company builds healthcare, commercial, public and hospitality facilities throughout Florida. For information, visit www.stevensconstructioninc.com or call 239-936-9006.
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638
mediarelations@
