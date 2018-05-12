Rugged Rugby Tour features an All-Star lineup

Rugged Rugby Tour 2018 Florida

Contact

Angelo Tanner

***@rugbycatalyst.com Angelo Tanner

End

--The Rugged Rugby Tour announced today that two All Star games will be played May 12at the International Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. The two games will feature the best rugby talent from South Florida. The curtain raiser will be an action-packed boy's high school All Star game. The contenders from The South Florida Lightning All Stars will face off against A.R.E. United. Expect to see some of the best high school rugby form in this match.The spotlight game, named "The South Florida Cup" will feature standout rugby players in an expected thrilling game. The South Florida Cup will cover a North vs. South game. The North All Stars will feature players from the Boca Buccaneers and WPB Panthers. The South team will include players from Miami Bumble Bees, Miami Tridents and Fort Lauderdale Knights. The game will put the best players from South Florida on the same pitch. The encounter will feature a rugby game packed with speed, power and grace. You will not want to miss The South Florida Cup at the Rugged Rugby Tour.Event: Rugged Rugby Tour DebutLocation: International Polo Club, Wellington, Florida. 3667 120th Ave S, Wellington, FL 33414Date: May 12, 2018Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PMFor tickets for the event, please visit our Facebook Event Page.Tickets can also be purchased directly on our Eventbite Site:The Rugged Rugby Tour is an original rugby entertainment platform that showcases the epic game of rugby. We introduce new and loyal fans to a community experience through a festival atmosphere, the sport of rugby, and live music.Rugged Rugby Tour offers rugby and live entertainment over a long day. Our exciting entertainment events offer broad appeal and visibility for all types of fans. Surrounded by the high-performance sport of rugby, our events are impactful, entertaining, and engaging.Working closely with the community at each of our tour stops, Rugged Rugby Tour takes an innovative approach to promote our events and content, bringing thousands of NEW rugby fans to love the sport of rugby, while providing loyal rugby fans an engaging experience.If this is your first game or you are a loyal rugby fanatic, Rugged Rugby Tour is the perfect way to enjoy a superb rugby experience.