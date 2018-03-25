News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Women in Business seeks nominations for 13th annual Apex Awards
Deadline to nominate exceptional local leaders is Wednesday, April 11
Presented by Southwest Florida Distributing, Publishing, Web Advertising, the Women in Business' Apex Awards event is an evening gala celebration to recognize local women with reputations for professional excellence, outstanding community service and for actively assisting others in attaining professional goals and leadership skills.
"The annual Apex Awards is a great tribute to the women of our community who are making a difference through their professionalism, philanthropy, leadership and mentoring of others," said Jessica Walker, co-chair of the 2018 Apex Awards. "We look forward to celebrating the remarkable women of Southwest Florida during our annual awards ceremony in August, and encourage the community to nominate their outstanding leaders."
Nominees and winners will be recognized during an awards ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs.
For more information on nominating an individual or about the 13th annual Apex Awards, please contact Stephanie Davis at Stephanie@fortmyers.org or 239-332-2930 ext. 213.
About Women in Business
Part of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, the Women in Business committee is dedicated to helping women achieve their fullest professional and personal potential. A variety of networking and educational programs are offered throughout the year, typically the first Wednesday of every month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
About the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce:
Serving Lee County and surrounding areas since 1989, the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is a business organization of professionals who support and promote a progressive, sustainable community. The Chamber represents nearly 800 businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Lee County, providing opportunities for members to participate in a variety of meaningful networking, educational and community- and business-focused programs and events. The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce is located at 2310 Edwards Drive in downtown Fort Myers. For additional information regarding membership opportunities or events please call 239-332-3624 or visit www.fortmyers.org. For the latest news and updates, follow the Chamber on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
mediarelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse