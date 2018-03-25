 
NJ MED Release its 2018 First Quarter Rankings in Education this month

NJ MED starts its 6th Annual Ranking of the World's Best Education Systems this week. The big question is will South Korea finish number one for the fifth year in a row.
 
 
CAMDEN, N.J. - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) release its annual preview of the World's Best Education Systems on March 30, 2018. The rankings measure the impact of 240 nation's education platforms towards building their economy and providing social structure.

Over the last four years, South Korea has finished on top of the annual rankings, that evaluates five levels of education development for students from 3 to 25 year olds. As the ranking system kick-off for the sixth year South Korea is projected to be the best at the end of 2018.

This year's first quarter rankings looks at school safety and the completion rates of students in primary and lower-secondary levels. In addition, to combining those scores with last year's results from each country's ranking.

NJ MED's CEO and Founder, Mr. Albert Mitchell II said at the annual World Top 20 Best Education Systems kick off news release conference yesterday, "School safety is the foundation of each country's ability to grow and maintain its social order, and cement its capacity to plan for the future. If they cannot provide this, security, how can they inspire and protect their children's creativity and sound being."

Mr. Mitchell II added, "This year's rankings will break in a new generation of protecting children, by taking a critical look at nation's that have been unable to guarantee every child an opportunity to grow and develop in a safe and nurturing environment. We promised in 2012, to do it, and this is the first step to keeping that promise."

The complete list of countries ranked in the 2018 World Top 20 Best Education First Quarter Poll is available at NJ MED's website - https://worldtop20.org/worldbesteducationsystem

For more information, about NJ MED and this year ranking system, please contact Mr. Shomar Moore via direct message at their Twitter site or Facebook page.

