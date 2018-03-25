News By Tag
Transaction Announcement - Coffee Shop
Broker, Gary Goldwasser, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Coffee Industry
"This coffee business has such a unique concept and a really beautiful build out," says Gary Goldwasser, a Business Broker with Transworld, "I wanted to be able serve the business and its customer base well with the buyer I found and I think we've been able to do that!"
This coffee shop provides a wide variety of coffee beverages, pastries, and food items to its patrons within a unique and inviting Prague style, coffee shop environment. This coffee shop was built specifically to recreate an old world style ambiance. This coffee shop has a good reputation, and a loyal customer base in its location - the buyer is excited to takeover operations.
About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain
Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.
