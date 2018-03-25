Transaction Announcement - Dry Cleaning Industry

News By Tag
Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Dry Cleaning Industry
"While the dry cleaning industry may not seem glamorous, it does serve a real purpose in large cities, like Denver, with growing and busy professional populations,"
This dry cleaning company was established in 2000 and has been in its current location since 2007. The business comes with a very strong client base and a solid reputation in the local community. The business focuses on dry cleaning as well as laundry, leather cleaning, rugs, alteration and tailoring. They also have a wholesale contract that generates a good amount of revenue.
Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.
