Transaction Announcement - Dry Cleaning Industry

Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Dry Cleaning Industry

Dry Cleaning Industry

-- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local dry cleaning company exchanged hands with the help of Chris Cantwell. Broker, Cameron Pourhassanian, represented the buyer."While the dry cleaning industry may not seem glamorous, it does serve a real purpose in large cities, like Denver, with growing and busy professional populations,"says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld, "And for this reason alone, it is a fantastic purchase for the buyer."This dry cleaning company was established in 2000 and has been in its current location since 2007. The business comes with a very strong client base and a solid reputation in the local community. The business focuses on dry cleaning as well as laundry, leather cleaning, rugs, alteration and tailoring. They also have a wholesale contract that generates a good amount of revenue.Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!