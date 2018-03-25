News By Tag
Wisco welcomes new manager to Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Madison
Cody Gulrud joins the Wisco Hotel Group management staff in Madison, WI.
Join us in welcoming Cody Gulrud to the Wisco Hotel Group. Wisco Hotel Group owns and operates 12 hotels in five Wisconsin cities. The Wisconsin based company plans to open new hotels in the coming year. Our trusted Wisconsin lodging brands include the Holiday Inn, the Holiday Inn Express, Baymont Inn & Suites, Candlewood Suites, Comfort Suites, Comfort Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites. You can currently find Wisco Hotel group locations in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Madison and Milwaukee. Find the Wisconsin lodging that's best for you, and rest easy thanks to our signature warm hospitality. http://www.wiscohotels.com/
