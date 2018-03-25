News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hidden Brains Outshines in the Global Embedded Software Market Analysis and Forecast Research Report
Hidden Brains is acknowledged for staying up-to-date with the latest trends and being an early adopter of revolutionary technologies of IoT and Machine Learning. Embedded software report consists of an array of statistical data, charts, graphs and tables to pictorially analyze the industry and understand how global market leaders are serving the needs of the industry.
Always at the forefront of technological innovation, Hidden Brains has built exceptional embedded software that is specifically dedicated to run seamlessly on hardware. Such embedded software and IoT solutions enables users to control various devices and machines that are different from traditional computers. Hidden Brains is responsible for the formation of embedded systems by integrating software with non-computer devices and connecting all systems in IoT ecosystem.
Utilizing a wide range of programming tools, microprocessors and operating systems, Hidden Brains builds embedded software using Machine Learning that is tailored to the needs of the hardware that it has to control and run on. The latest frameworks, tools and languages of C, C++, Assembly, Java and .NET are used to build unique embedded software solutions for automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial and telecommunication industries.
Highlighting pointers of the global embedded software market 2018 analysis and forecast research report to 2023 are as follows:
• Current embedded software market trends and dynamics
• Sales, size, supply and demand of embedded software
• Market segments and sub-segments of embedded software
• Technological inventions in Embedded Software
• Global embedded software industry positioning
• Market drivers and opportunities
The analysis and research report mentions Hidden Brains as a key market player and appreciates the strategies used by the company to boost the market growth.
Check out more details of this article: http://nwctrail.com/
About Hidden Brains:
Hidden Brains is an IT consulting and embedded solution provider of the next-gen technology solutions. We harness the power of information technology to deliver high quality solutions to clients worldwide. Our proven domain experience, technical expertise, in-depth knowledge of latest industry trends and global delivery models are crafted to build IT solutions that go beyond meeting customer expectations – maximizing ROI as well as their potential reach in the industry.
Incepted in 2003, Hidden Brains is headquartered at Ahmedabad, India with presence in Hyderabad, Norway and the USA. The commitment to quality and the spirit to innovate has made us serve over 2318+ clients across 107 countries. With the headcount of over 375+ innovators, we have successfully served Fortune companies and delivered over 5250+ projects.
Hidden Brains delivers transformational outcomes for a new era of digital world. We harness the power of embedded technologies, IoT, cloud and analytics to help clients evolve and adapt to the highly dynamic digital world.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse