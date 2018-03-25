News By Tag
Martin C. McCarthy, CPA, CCIFP, Nominated to the PICPA Council
The PICPA Council guides the strategic direction of the organization, identifying and advising members on issues of importance to the accounting profession and the PICPA. McCarthy's duties as a Council member will include:
- Evaluating and revising the strategic plan for the PICPA
- Authoring resolutions on issues impacting the profession on behalf of the PICPA
- Overseeing the Bylaws Committee, which is responsible for proposing changes to the PICPA bylaws and preparing such amendments for submission to members.
All members of the PICPA Board are also members of PICPA Council, as well as representatives from each PICPA chapter, and twelve additional at-large members.
"I am honored to be nominated to the PICPA Council," says McCarthy. "The work done by PICPA is invaluable for promoting the best interests of the accounting profession, as well as individual and business taxpayers that benefit from working with a Certified Public Accountant (CPA)." McCarthy also serves on the PICPA Construction Industry Conference Committee.
In addition to being an active in PICPA, McCarthy is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), National Association of Surety Bond Professionals (NASBP), Construction Association of Eastern Pennsylvania (CAEP), and the Utility Transportation Contractors Association (UTCA). He is frequently published on tax, audit, finance, business, and management topics in construction industry publications, including Managing Your Business (Construction Executive) and Utility and Transportation Contractor (UTCA). McCarthy speaks on these topics at construction trade conferences such as the CFMA Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference and is a presenter for the NASBP webinar series.
About McCarthy & Company, PC
McCarthy & Company, P.C. is an accounting and advisory firm that prides itself on providing clients with a high level of personalized service. Since 1967, the firm's priority has been to ensure that clients continually strengthen their financial position. McCarthy & Company was included on the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2017 list of Top 30 Accounting Firms.
McCarthy & Company is well-recognized for its expertise serving clients ranging in size from small family-owned businesses to midsize companies and global multimillion dollar corporations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. The firm is a trusted advisor to businesses in the construction, real estate, professional services, waste management, logistics, and service industries, as well as municipalities. In addition to traditional assurance, accounting, tax and business advisory services, McCarthy & Company specializes in sales and use tax, long-term financial planning, employee benefit plan audits, nexus studies, and tax credit analysis. More information is available at www.MCC-CPAs.com or by calling 610.828.1900.
About PICPA
The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) was founded in 1897. It is the second-oldest CPA organization in the United States. Membership includes practitioners in public accounting, industry, government, and education. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the PICPA has a government relations office in Harrisburg and a western regional office in Pittsburgh.
Affiliation with the PICPA represents commitment to the CPA profession, including adherence to the Code of Professional Conduct and to a stringent set of professional and technical standards.
Media Contact
Eileen Monesson
emonesson@prcounts.com
