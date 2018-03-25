 
News By Tag
* Godrej Nova
* Godrej Nova Chembur
* Godrej Prime Nova Chembur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625


Godrej Nova Chembur - New Tower Launched @ Godrej Prime Projects

Godrej Properties has launched another tower in the project Godrej Prime known as Godrej Nova. It is the 9th & final tower of the project Godrej Prime.
 
 
Godrej Nova Chembur
Godrej Nova Chembur
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Godrej Nova
Godrej Nova Chembur
Godrej Prime Nova Chembur

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Projects

MUMBAI, India - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Godrej Group has been providing its customer with the best of its possibility and is still providing them with the best projects. Godrej group of properties has almost, always been a name for excellence, quality of work, commitment and timely delivery of projects. Godrej Group is one of the fine and leading Real Estate Developers.

Godrej Properties has launched another tower in the project Godrej Prime known as Godrej Nova. It is the 9th & final tower of the project Godrej Prime. This tower has large 2 BHK premium residencies with private balconies. The carpet area for these apartments varies from 704 sq. ft. to 742 sq. ft. and exclusive area additional.  Godrej Nova Chembur has been planned by keeping in mind the facilities that would be required by a customer like a Clubhouse with all the amenities, stretcher lifts, dedicated car parking and much more.

All the apartments in the tower Godrej Nova is based on modern architecture and constructions that will make feel your life feel like a stress less lifestyle. Godrej Nova comes with a number of amenities those are Jogging Track, Multipurpose Court, Landscaped Gardens, Gymnasium, Water Harvesting, Multipurpose halls, 2487 Security with CCTV cameras installed and much more.

The residential project Godrej Nova Chembur is all set to provide you with great experience of connectivity with all infrastructures of train, monorail, road, airport. Godrej nova is located at a prime location from where one can have easy access to the highways- Eastern Expressway Highway to Powai, Thane, Eastern Freeway To South Mumbai. There is a number of railways stations also near this residential project, those are Govandi, Kurla, Chembur, Tilaknagar Stations.
For More:

Visit : http://www.godrejproperties.net.in/residential-property/g...

Contact
Rakesh Kumar
***@investoxpert.com
End
Source:
Email:***@investoxpert.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Investo Xpert PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share