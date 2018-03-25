News By Tag
Godrej Nova Chembur - New Tower Launched @ Godrej Prime Projects
Godrej Properties has launched another tower in the project Godrej Prime known as Godrej Nova. It is the 9th & final tower of the project Godrej Prime.
Godrej Properties has launched another tower in the project Godrej Prime known as Godrej Nova. It is the 9th & final tower of the project Godrej Prime. This tower has large 2 BHK premium residencies with private balconies. The carpet area for these apartments varies from 704 sq. ft. to 742 sq. ft. and exclusive area additional. Godrej Nova Chembur has been planned by keeping in mind the facilities that would be required by a customer like a Clubhouse with all the amenities, stretcher lifts, dedicated car parking and much more.
All the apartments in the tower Godrej Nova is based on modern architecture and constructions that will make feel your life feel like a stress less lifestyle. Godrej Nova comes with a number of amenities those are Jogging Track, Multipurpose Court, Landscaped Gardens, Gymnasium, Water Harvesting, Multipurpose halls, 2487 Security with CCTV cameras installed and much more.
The residential project Godrej Nova Chembur is all set to provide you with great experience of connectivity with all infrastructures of train, monorail, road, airport. Godrej nova is located at a prime location from where one can have easy access to the highways- Eastern Expressway Highway to Powai, Thane, Eastern Freeway To South Mumbai. There is a number of railways stations also near this residential project, those are Govandi, Kurla, Chembur, Tilaknagar Stations.
