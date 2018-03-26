News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Akshaya Patra in Partnership with Infosys Foundation Inaugurates a Centralised Kitchen in Telangana
High-tech kitchen to provide mid-day meals to over 1,00,000 school children a day in the region
Infosys Foundation has covered the entire cost of constructing this state-of-the-
The inauguration was attended by Shri. Kadiyam Srihari, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister & Education Minister, Telangana, Ms. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation.
Other eminent state dignitaries present at the event were Shri. D. Damodar Rao, CMD, Namaste Telangana, Shri. K. Prabhakar Reddy, Hon. Member of Parliament, Medak, Shri. C. Prabhakar, Hon. MLA, Sangareddy, Shri Bhoopal Reddy, MLC, Smt. Ranjeev Acharya, IAS, Secretary to Government, Smt. Viziendira Boyi, IAS, Director, Women Development & Child Welfare Department; Shri. G. Kishan, IAS, Director, School Education; Shri Jagadeshwar IAS, Secretary of Women & Child Development Department, Shri Venkateshwarlu IAS, District Collector, Smt. K Vijaya Lakshmi, DEO Sangareddy, Smt. M. Mothi DWO, Sangareddy, Shri Rajamani Muralidhar Yadav, ZPP Chairperson – Medak, Shri Manohar Goud, ZPTC Sangareddy, Smt B. Balamani, MPP, Shri V. Krishna Goud MPTC, Shi M. Srinivas, MPTC and Smt. P. Umarani, Sarpanch, Sangareddy.
The event was held in the presence of Shri. Chanchalapathi Dasa , Vice Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Shri. Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President, Akshaya Patra - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Kadiyam Srihari, Hon'ble Dy. Chief Minister & Education Minister for Telangana, said, "I am delighted that the kitchen will serve many more children in the state of Telangana. This school lunch programme is an incentive for children to come to school and get proper education. This is a shining example where the Government, NGOs, corporates and community can all work together for a common cause, especially in service for children, who are the future of our state and the nation."
Ms. Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation said, "I am extremely delighted to be a part of this landmark achievement of establishing this kitchen in Telangana. It is our common objective to eradicate hunger among school-going children and promote education. When children have proper food, they will have the energy to learn better and aspire to become educated, productive and conscious citizens."
The dignitaries present at the inauguration expressed their support and encouragement for this initiative to fight against the twin issues of hunger and malnutrition in India. They were unanimous in commending The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Infosys Foundation for the launch of this mega kitchen.
Shri. Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice Chairman, Akshaya Patra, said, "It has always been our endeavour to reach out and serve more children while ensuring sustainability. We truly believe that by providing nutritious school meal to the children across the country, we are contributing to nation building. We strive continuously to bring hope of a better future to the children we serve. We are immensely grateful to Smt. Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, the Government of Telangana, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), and the Government of India, who have empowered and enabled us to build this kitchen which will serve many children in the region."
Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President, Akshaya Patra - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said, "With the support extended by our partners, particularly Infosys Foundation, we will be reaching out to 1,00,000 children in the region to bring a positive change in their lives. We are grateful for the unwavering encouragement and support in building this mega kitchen and empowering us to make our humble contribution to Bangaru Telangana. On this auspicious occasion, I once again thank all the dignitaries for gracing the event and we also thank the Deputy Chief Minister & Education Minister Shri Kadium Srihari & all Education Department officials, School Headmistress & Teachers for their support & encouragement. Last but not the least, we are grateful to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao and Cabinet Minister Shri T Harish Rao for their continued support and encouragement."
Currently Akshaya Patra currently serves nutritious and freshly cooked school lunch to 1,54,649 beneficiaries every day which includes mid-day meals to 1,08,494 children in 1,207 schools and 46,155 Anganwadi beneficiaries at 1,386 centres across 7 districts of Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh the foundation serves 74,409 children in 370 schools.
The Bhoomi Pooja of this kitchen site was conducted by laying the foundation stone on 7 December, 2016.
For more details, please log on: https://www.akshayapatra.org/
Contact
Neelima
***@akshayapatra.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse