March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625

Top Web Development and Design Company from India to Take Part Hong Kong ICT 2018 Expo

 
 
Hiteshi Infotech
Hiteshi Infotech
 
INDORE, India - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Hiteshi Infotech, a top-notch web development company based in India, is participating in the forthcoming 15th Edition of the HKTDC International Expo 2018 at Hong Kong. The trade fair runs from April 13 up to 16 (Friday until Monday) at the Halls 3G-F26, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive (Wan Chai) near Harbor Road Entrance.

This web design company offers multiple services which consist of mobile and web solutions; UI/UX design; QA Solutions; Big Data; and, Enterprise.

From April 13 to 16, the expo starts at 9:30 am until 6:30 pm. Buyer registration hours are from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. On April 16, the trade fair opens at 9:30 am until 5:00 pm. Admission is free for all business visitors. Individuals below 18 years of age will not be allowed inside the premises.

As a mobile app development company, Hiteshi Infotech makes use of sophisticated technologies to develop mobile, native, and hybrid applications for different platforms including Google Android, Apple iOS, and Microsoft Windows. The approach covers techniques in design and development to build exceptional mobile solutions. It boasts of highly-optimized performance, advanced management platforms, user-focused mobile design, and customized specifications.

Hiteshi chief executive officer Manoj Mirchandani said "Our motivation is to create remarkable as well as effective web and mobile applications for our clients. We can only attain this goal by constantly innovating and standing out in all projects." To date, the web development company from India has gained the trust of over 300 customers from 21 countries worldwide.

The web design company also adopted the user-focused design concept called UI/UX where the design team defines and studies relevant concepts that eventually serve as basis for design, content, strategies, and information architecture.

For Quality Assurance, Hiteshi Infotech utilizes the process of full-cycle testing for mobile and web apps to develop a system that conforms to the highest quality of standards. The service provider's QA specialists collaborate with clients in formulating custom methods for achieving successful outcomes.

Hiteshi Infotech management describes its process as "strategically-driven that will nurture progress."

The HKTDC International Exposition was organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Technology; Torch High Technology Industry Development Center; People's Republic of China (PROC); Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; and, Office of the Government Chief Information Officer.

About Hiteshi Infotech

Hiteshi Infotech Pvt Ltd launched its operations in 2006. It is made up of a highly competitive team of website developers and designers, creative experts, and efficient managers. It is located at the 8th Floor of Crystal IT Park (Indore) in Madhya Pradesh 452001, India.

Interested individuals and corporate organizations can check out its website at https://www.hiteshi.com/ or send their email queries to sales@hiteshi.com, info@hiteshi.com, or jobs@hiteshi.com. The business phone numbers of this web development company are +91-0731-2971133, +91-0731-2974425 and +91-8085969182. Business hours are from Monday to Friday (9:30 am to 7:00 pm).

Ritu Shah
info@hiteshi.com
0731-2971133
