News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'Online Distance Learning' welcomes applications for admission in Top Indian Universities
Online Distance Learning, available at online domain onlinedistancelearning.in, is inviting applications from students, who are interested in pursuing professional courses through Amity University Distance Learning.
The spokesperson of the institute has said "The education system of India is expanding beyond classroom studies. These days, students don't just want to have theoretical classroom studies but also want to gain practical experiences of the professional world by working in office environments. The feasible way to get the best of both theoretical knowledge and professional work experience is through distance learning. Distance learning allows one to do work and study at the same time. While in offices they grab the practical experience, there through our Amity University Distance Learning, they get the complete theory knowledge and a UGC recognized degree from the reputed Amity University. "
These courses are designed in a way that there is no need to physically attend the classes in the campus on a regular basis. The course curriculum is a mix of self-study and classroom studies. The students are provided with the study material and classroom lectures time-to-time. The student can easily conduct their self-studies from the comfort of their own space and time. The institute is making a wide range of Amity University Distance Learning courses available through them. Here students can pursue Bachelor's Degree Distance Program, Master's Degree Distance Programs and even Post Graduate Diploma Programs for a list of subjects like Information Technology, Commerce, Business Administration, Humanities, Arts, NGO Management, Marketing & Sales, Big Data Analytics, advertising and Brand Management and many more. Along with Amity University Distance Learning, the institute also offers distance learning courses from other institutes such as Symbiosis Distance Learning, SMU Distance Learning, ICFAI Distance Learning, Subharti University Distance Learning, Jaipur National University Distance Learning and IMT Distance Learning.
The admissions are open now and students can put their queries by visiting the institute's website @ www.onlinedistancelearning.in or by dialing the admission query number: +91 – 8459052424. The spokesperson of the institute further commented that "one of the major advantages of our distance learning programs is their cost-effectiveness. Our charges are easily affordable by one and all. We could limit our charges because, in our format of study-programs, all the cost associated with a motor space get nullified. Students study in their own space using their own resources and devices, so they heavily save on program fees." He further stated "we are not the only player in the domain of distance learning in India, but the variety of courses we have and the number of universities we are associated with is something rare. We are the one-stop destination for all those, who wish to grab professional degrees while being professionally engaged in offices as well.
Media Contact
MM Gupta
***@gmail.com
8459052424
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse