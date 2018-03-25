Hip Hop Artist South-Maine Releases 'Loud' through Bungalo Records/UMGD

Loud

Media Contact

AWJ Platinum PR

***@awjplatinum.com AWJ Platinum PR

End

-- Arkansas base record label, Band Gang Records, is officially releasing the new single, "Loud," featuring South-Maine on Friday March 30. The track debuts on Spotify, Amazon and other major outlets through its distribution with L.A. based Bungalo Records, Universal Music Group Dist."Tremaine is a very talented artist and a great person to work with. We look forward to the debut of 'Loud' through Bungalo Records," says Jane Daley, Bungalo Records Executive."I want to thank Bungalo executives Paul Ring, Jane Daley and their staff for their support of our label and for the incredible opportunity to have distribution with them through Universal. I'd like to thank Belinda Foster for believing in me from the very first phone conversation,"says Tremaine Barker, Founder of Band Gang Records.Band Gang Records is a progressive Arkansas based record label owned and operated by Tremaine Barker. The roster of artists include Pic, Queen Vo and South-Maine. Established April 16, 2015, BGR signed a distribution deal in May of 2017 with Bungalo Records with exclusive distribution through Universal Music Group Dist.Bungalo Records is presently going on its 18th year of being exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group. Bungalo Records is best known as one of America's pioneering independent record labels with a track record of releases that include Patti Labelle, Russell Simmons, The Jacksons, Carl Thomas, DJ Quik, Suga Free and other top talent. Bungalo has continued success with Universal Music Group Distribution in all genres of music with top 10 records in all formats over the years."Loud" debuts March 30For more information, please visit: