Circle Dental In Stretford Now Offers Dermal Filler Treatment To All Patients
It is a sad fact that as we age we all lose our youthful looks. However, dermal filler treatment is available from Circle Dental in Stretford which can restore our appearance to that of many years younger by the use of certain gels.
Principal Dentist Balraj Sekhon said "It is a sad fact of life that as we age we all lose our youthful looks. This is caused by a number of factors including hormonal changes, ultra-violet light from the sun, and the simple force of downward pull from gravity. Smoking is also a contributory factor. This has been accepted for many years, but there are other key elements including skeletal remodelling and subcutaneous fat re-distribution and loss which are also now known to contribute."
Young skin is kept looking young by hyaluronic acid which absorbs moisture and keeps the skin hydrated. However, the process of aging results in the loss of hyaluronic acid which is partly responsible for lines and wrinkles.
Loss of facial fullness occurs in most areas of the face. A recent study has found that facial subcutaneous fat is partitioned into different independent anatomical compartments which can age independently and thus cause abrupt changes of contour between them. A team of Canadian practitioners led by Channy Muhn said: "Re-establishing the integrity of these foundation structures through appropriate volume restoration and contouring has proven to be a highly effective means of harmonizing features, contours, proportions, and balance associated with the youthful face".
A Three Dimensional Approach Produces Better Results
Previous emphasis in rejuvenation was placed on wrinkles and lines which is a two-dimensional approach confined to line effacement and improving the texture and tone of the skin. However, better results are now obtained by switching to a three-dimensional approach including attention to volume loss in the soft and bony tissues. The Canadian group reported that "The products chosen most frequently (by the authors) for volume restoration and contouring were a high-viscosity, low-molecular-
A high viscosity, low molecular weight hyaluronic acid (LMWHA) is a smooth consistency gel which is particularly well-suited to facial volumising and contouring.
Sekhon asserts that the first choice of product for himself and his team for dermal filler treatment Manchester is called Juvederm which is a dermal filler range known for its' exceptional results. It is a range of hyaluronic acid fillers with different gel consistencies for specific lines and treatment areas. The gels also include a small amount of anaesthetic which makes the treatment more comfortable than with some other products.
Dermal filler treatment must only be carried out by properly trained doctors, dentists, or nurses, and all of the dentists at Circle Dental have several years of training and experience in the administration of them. They are able to recreate the features that the patient once had, and has sadly lost, restoring the face to that beautiful younger self that it once was. Lines and wrinkles will fade into the background, and lips can be plumped up to make the patient visibly younger and vibrant.
The Treatment Process
The process of dermal filler treatment commences with an in-depth discussion and assessment of each patient. Every patient is an individual with different needs and different expectations, and the experts at Circle Dental understand this. They need to be aware of exactly which facial features the patient wishes to enhance. Photographs are taken before any treatment begins and after it is concluded so that the patient can easily appreciate the improvements achieved.
The actual treatment consists of a topical anaesthetic being applied to the appropriate areas of the face, in addition to the anaesthetic contained in the Juvederm product, in order to ensure maximum comfort. The various gels are delivered into the receiving sites by the use of extremely fine needles. Overall, the treatment will usually take only about half an hour. Results are immediate and there is no recovery time required, the patient being able to go straight back to work or whatever other activity is desired. Very occasionally there may be some swelling or redness in the treated areas, but this will subside very quickly.
