Ready for Sky at the International Home + Housewares Show 2018

Ready for Sky presented its novelties at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago (USA).

The show is devoted to the innovative household appliances and stylish design developments. Over 2200 companies from 125 countries took part in this exhibition.Ready for Sky unveiled its products in two Halls: the Wired+Well Expo, where the most innovative household and kitchen appliances were demonstrated and the Smart Home Pavilion, where new trends from the Smart Home field were presented.The company demonstrated its Ready for Sky innovative technology - home appliances remote control via the smartphone.The manufactures can integrate the R4S technology into almost any electric appliances: kettles, multicookers, coffee makers, heaters and other devices. The user can create his/her own Smart home without additional installation and service spending. The R4S appliances become safer and more convenient to use.At the show, the company demonstrated both the remote control technology and the line of versatile smart appliances: lighting kettle SkyKettle, multicooker SkyCooker, multicooker SkyCooker DoubleChef RMС-CBD100S with two bowls and coffee maker SkyCoffee. These devices can be controlled remotely from a smartphone with the help of free Ready for Sky mobile app.For example, for the SkyKettle you can select the water heating temperature with the accuracy of 1°C (34˚F) via the app or adjust water heating intensity to maintain the optimal water salinity level. Via the application you can also adjust illumination color or cook sous- vide dishes .The SkyKettle RK-G230S has an inner flask, in which you can brew herbal teas.Thecompany has already proved the effectiveness and success of its innovations. Now, it tries to make the Internet of things market as affordable for the consumer as possible. According to the company's management, this will be possible when different smart home devices start their operations on single R4S platform.